2023 Iowa Deer Classic set for March 3-5

Des Moines, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa Deer Classic is set for the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

The classic runs Friday through Sunday, March 3-5, and includes events such as a big buck contest, a shed antler contest, and an archery tournament. A host of seminars will cover deer hunting, elk and mule deer hunting, bear hunting, and waterfowl hunting, and much more.

Show hours are 3-9 p.m. on Friday, March 3; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Admission is $ 12 for adults, $5 for youth ages 10 to 15, and free for kids age 9 and under.

Visit the Outdoor News booth while you’re there.

Visit iowadeerclassic.com for more information.