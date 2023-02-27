Randy Claramunt vows to turn challenges into opportunities as Michigan’s new fisheries chief

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Beginning March 5, the Michigan DNR will have a new chief of the fisheries division. Randy Claramunt, the DNR’s Lake Huron Basin coordinator, has been promoted to fisheries division chief. He replaces Jim Dexter, who is retiring at the end of April.