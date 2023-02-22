Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Judge’s order will affect trapping rules in Minnesota’s Canada lynx zone

A court ruling regarding lynx will formalize increased trapping restrictions in northeastern Minnesota. (Photo courtesy of Washington Fish and Wildlife Dept.)
In a 24-page ruling on Tuesday, Feb. 21, U.S. District Court Judge Eric C. Tostrud affirmed an agreement that places restrictions on the use of trapping snares in northeastern Minnesota.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative