Wisconsin Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

FEB. 23: Whitetails Unlimited Denmark Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, 5911 Pine Grove Road, Denmark, James Grasee, 920-863-5539, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

FEB. 23: NWTF Gateway Gobblers banquet, 5 p.m., Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy. 45, Kewaskum, Pamela May, 262-707-1312.

FEB. 24: Trout Unlimited Coulee Region Chapter banquet, 7 p.m., Cedar Creek Country Club, 2600 Cedar Creek Lane, Onalaska, Curt Rees, 608-317-3747. Banquet open to public. Buy tickets in advance at www.couleeregiontu.org/banquet.

FEB. 24-25: Wisconsin Traditional Archers annual banquet, Chula Vista Resort, Wisconsin Dells, group room rates, keynote speaker South Cox, wisctradarchers@gmail.com or www.wistradarchers.com.

FEB. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Watertown Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Turner Hall, 301 South 4th Street, Watertown, Don Bartz, 920-988-5299, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

FEB. 25: North Central Outdoors banquet, 5 p.m., Stetsonville Centennial, Stetsonville, Virgil Berndt, 715-965-1133.

FEB. 25: Finnegan Lake Walleye Club fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Zippel Park/Oconto County fair exhibition building, 14410 Michael Circle, Gillett, Bill Cole, 920-855-1709.

MARCH 4: Whitetails Unlimited Poy Sippi Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Par 4 Resort, 201 Foxfire Drive, Waupaca, Dave Chase, 920-295-2605, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 4: Whitetails Unlimited East Deer Camp banquet, 4:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn – Milwaukee Northwest Conference Center, 11600 West Park Place, Milwaukee, call WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 4: Wisconsin Conservation Education Foundation banquet, 4 p.m., VFW Post 7591, Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Call Jim Jung, 608-628-7563. WCEF works with the Wisconsin Conservation Association and funds youth events, clean-up projects and provides scholarships through UW-Stevens Point for students pursuing a career in natural resources.

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited Howard/Suamico Optimist Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Suites Hotel/Rock Garden, 1951 Bond Street, Green Bay, Alex Peterson, 920-492-9390, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.



MARCH 11: Whitetails Unlimited Buck Trails Archers Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Buck Trail Archers, Inc., 32622 Yahnke Road, Burlington, Tracy Brewer, 262-960-6127, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 11: Berlin Conservation Club 32nd annual banquet, 4 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center, 2 North Main Street, Oshkosh, all attendees receive a door prize, more than 50 guns given away last year, David Polzin, 920-573-2760.

MARCH 11: NWTF Snowbelt Longbeards Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., AmericInn Convention Center, 3009 Lake Shore Drive, Ashland, Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

MARCH 11: Delta Waterfowl Wisconsin River Valley Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, Marathon City, Ryan Billo, 414-405-7428.

MARCH 13: Whitetails Unlimited Barneveld Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hi Point Steakhouse, 6900 Hwy. HHH, Ridgeway, Tracey Alvey, 608-712-3757, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 13: Parkland Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee, Gregory Vogel, 414-416-9936.

MARCH 14: Whitetails Unlimited Muskego Area Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Muskego Lakes Country Club, S100 W14020, Loomis Road, Muskego, Pat Kirschbaum, 414-333-6874, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 15: Whitetails Unlimited Reedsburg Area Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5:30 p.m., Chula Vista Resort, 2501 River Road, Wisconsin Dells, call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 16: Sheboygan Chapter of Ducks Unlimited 51st banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pine Hills Country Club, 4914 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan, Mark Taubenheim, 920 207-3361.

MARCH 17: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Winnebagoland Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center, 2 North Main Street, Oshkosh, 920-743-6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 18: NWTF Southern Lakes Chapter 23rd annual banquet, 5:30 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Hwys. 12/67 Elkhorn, David Fladten, (262) 903-1472.

MARCH 18: NWTF Monroe County Longspurs Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Sparta American Legion, 1116 Angelo Road, Sparta, Steve Lopez, 608-487-0725.

MARCH 21: Whitetails Unlimited North Central Cabin Fever Classic, 5:30 p.m., Rib River by Accentu, 135737 Hwy. 29, Marathon, Jim Richardson, 715-218-4716, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin South Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 North Washington Street, Janesville, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 25: NWTF Puchyan Longbeards Chapter banquet, 7 p.m., City Inn, 689 Broadway St, Berlin, James Werch, 920-229-1562.

MARCH 29: Whitetails Unlimited Coulee Country Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Westby Rod and Gun Club, E7076 Hwy. P, Westby, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 1: Whitetails Unlimited Durand Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Durand Rod & Gun Club, N7312 Hwy. 25 North, Durand, Heather Steele-Pronschinske, 715-672-4702, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 1: Whitetails Unlimited Metro Area Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., St. Croix Event Center, 5880 Omaha Ave. North, Oak Park Heights, Minn., Lindell Blanchette, 651-263-3908, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 4: Whitetails Unlimited Beaver Dam Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, W9231 Hwy. G, Beaver Dam, Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 6: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Grant County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cottonwood Sports Bar, 4716 Green River Road, Fennimore, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 11: Whitetails Unlimited Spencer Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 1104 South Oak Ave., Marshfield, Vic Stini, 715-650-8057, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 11: Whitetails Unlimited Oregon/Northwest Rock County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 North Washington Street, Janesville, Allison Rauscher, 608-333-5931, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 13: Whitetails Unlimited Merrill Area Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Lincoln Lanes, 1208 North Center Ave., Merrill, Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 13: Whitetails Unlimited Washington County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Chandelier Ballroom, 150 Jefferson Ave., Hartford, call Gordon Kluever, 262-483-2492, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 13: Green Bay Chapter Trout Unlimited banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View Hall, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, tickets $45, Lee Meyers, 920-362-6997.

APRIL 15: Whitetails Unlimited Burnett County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., T-DAWGS-CREX Convention Center, 429 Hwy. 70 East, Grantsburg, Ellen Chell, 715 417 0923.

APRIL 18: Whitetails Unlimited Manitowoc Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Silver Valley Supper Club, 1222 S. Alverno Road, Manitowoc, Tanner Brey, 920-323-7593, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 22: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Lake Michigan Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Village, 170 Range Line Road, Kohler, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 22: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Great Northern Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, 300 Marina Drive, Superior, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 22: Headwaters Chapter of Muskies, Inc., banquet, 5 p.m., Whitetail Inn, 9038 Hwy. 70 West, St. Germain, call Joe Koschnik, 715-542-2366.

APRIL 25: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin North Spring life member banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, 1104 South Oak Ave., Marshfield, Jay Newton, 920-960-9594, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 26: Whitetails Unlimited South Wayne Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ludlow Mansion, 1417 Mansion Drive, Monroe, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 28: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Packerland Deer Camp, 5 p.m. at Stadium View Bar, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, 920-493-6777.

APRIL 29: Whitetails Unlimited Neillsville Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 6 Boone Blvd., Neillsville, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.



MAY 5: Whitetails Unlimited Fond du Lac Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 25 West Rolling Meadows Drive, Fond du Lac, Jay Newton, 920-960-9594, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MAY 13: Whitetails Unlimited Bayfield County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Iron River Community Center, 8275 E. Mill Street, Iron River, Jim Klobucher, 715-292-4403, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

FEB. 25: Sandhill Wildlife Area Outdoor Skills Program, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., join John Motoviloff of Pheasants Forever and Peggy Farrell of Becoming an Outdoors Woman for a fun class on preparing wild game for the table. Participants will learn techniques for keeping the game moist and tender and will be able to sample pheasant cooked in two ways: fast and hot and low and slow. Recipes will be provided. Class is limited to 15 persons. Register by Feb. 22, $25 fee. Registration is posted on Go Wild. Search “learn to hunt” in Wood County at gowild.wi.gov. Contact Quinn Brownell at quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or 715-884-6335.

MARCH 11: Sandhill Wildlife Area Outdoor Skills Program, 10 a.m., Have you ever wondered how the DNR does wildlife research at Sandhill? Join UW-Madison graduate students and technicians doing research on Sandhill Wildlife Area for a discussion on what goes into conducting wildlife research and the techniques used to track animals in the field. Test your skills afterwards and learn the art of telemetry by tracking a live ruffed grouse. Class is limited to 25 persons. Register before March 8; $10 fee. Go to https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Lands/WildlifeAreas/sandhill/calendar.html, or contact Quinn Brownell at quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or 715-884-6335.

MARCH 25: Sandhill Wildlife Area Outdoor Skills Program, 10 a.m., deer ecology and shed antler hunt with Wisconsin DNR Wildlife Technician Liam Stevens. Explore Sandhill to hunt for deer antler sheds following a brief introduction to deer ecology, followed by a tour of deer habitat and management on Sandhill. Meet in the Sandhill Outdoor Skills Center. Class is limited to 20 participants. Register before March 22; $15 per person. Go to https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Lands/WildlifeAreas/sandhill/calendar.html, or contact Quinn Brownell at quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or 715-884-6335.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

OPEN SHOOTING 3D LINE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

OPEN SPOT LEAGUE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells,. Call Charles Hudzinski, 608-393-5300.

Horicon Marsh Bowmen: Call Don Braun, 920-344-7319; Jan. 21, 2023, 7 a.m. to dark, Frosty Fingers Outdoor Traditional 3D Shoot, N7420 Hwy. V, Horicon, hot food served, www.hmbowmen.com.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715-308-5437, or Steve, 715-505-8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920-585-0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715-573-9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.



Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715-347-6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920-284-6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608-669-0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262-989-5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715-424-1011.

SHOWS

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Iron River, Feb. 24-25, Iron River Community Center; Ashland, April 28-29, Ashland Civic Center; Ashland Aug. 18-19, Ashland Civic Center; Medford, Sept. 15-16, Simek Recreation Center; Ray Kangas, 715-292-8415, raykaa@cheqnet.net.

March 11: Adell Sportsman’s Club Rummage Sale, 9 a.m., Random Lake Rod & Gun Club, W3315 Jay Road, Belgium, call Tyler Johnson, 270-535-2905.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 2: Saturday, Feb. 25, membership meeting, 10 a.m., Bloomer Rod & Gun Club, 17821 60th Street, Bloomer, agenda includes treasurer’s report, trapper ed class schedule, rendezvous planning, county updates, call Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

Winnebagoland Conservation Alliance Sportsman rummage sale: March 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fond du Lac County fairgrounds (recreation building), admission $3, kids under 12 years are free. Vendor tables available $20 each, contact Dave Schumacher at 920-922-2373 for information.

Challenge the Outdoors Sporting Clays Shoot: Saturday, April 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., this fundraiser will take place at J&H Game Farm, Navarino, with a day of shooting, raffles, and food. Carl Gierke, 920-986-3272, or www.ctoforme.org.

Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 2 Summer Rendezvous: Friday, June 9, noon to 7 pm; Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m. to 4 pm, Bloomer Rod & Gun Club, 17821 60th Street, Bloomer. Event includes tapping demos, vendor displays, auctions & raffles, public welcome, no admission charge. Call Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camp, Hosted by The-No-Name Gang: Aug. 7-11, Crex Meadows, 102 Crex Ave., Grantsburg, call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Barnes Area Historical Association Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage: Aug. 25-26, 3360 Hwy. N, Barnes. Call Steve Kleist, 218-355-0107, or bahamuseum.org.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info, call Korey Wagner, 402-657-2775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Call Lyle Peshkar for more info, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. For more info, call Bill, 920-921-4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414-213-8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. For more information, call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more information, call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For more info, call 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info, call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. For more info, call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info, call Richard Feustel, 920-948-2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info, call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more information, Call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. For more information, call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.