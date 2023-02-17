Friday, February 17th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, February 17th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Reader Stories: 75-year-old PA hunter takes 100th deer

Ted Montgomery’s passion for hunting gave him the opportunity to harvest his 100th deer during the 2022 rifle season. (Contributed photo)
As the passion continued to grow, I traveled to Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, West Virginia and even Alberta, Canada, in pursuit of the magnificent whitetail.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative