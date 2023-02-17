Chesapeake Bay, farmers, anglers, workers need Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A responsible parent continues to monitor and care about their child’s wellbeing, even after that offspring leaves home. Which is why we should feel deep concern about the 2022 State of the Bay Report compiled by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.