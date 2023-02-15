Stocked splake draw attention to Michigan’s Thumb Lake

A cross between a female lake trout and a male brook trout, the splake is an excellent game fish.

They’re colorful – often exhibiting bright orange fins, tail tips and belly – aggressive fighters, and make excellent table fare.

They’re found primarily in Upper Peninsula and Great Lakes waters, but there are a handful of Lower Peninsula lakes where the Michigan DNR stocks splake.

Thumb Lake in Charlevoix County is one of Lower Michigan’s better splake lakes.

The DNR has been stocking splake in Thumb since 1976. During the past five years the state has stocked over 73,000 splake in Thumb, including 23,000 that measured between 7.8 and 7.95 inches last year, and another 10,000 averaging 7.95 inches in 2021. The DNR also has stocked over 40,000 rainbow trout in Thumb Lake since 2019.

Also known as Lake Louise, Thumb Lake is a 510-acre natural lake with no surface water outlet. It’s located in eastern Charlevoix County, approximately six miles east of Boyne Falls. Thumb features an irregular shoreline with three basins and a maximum depth of 152 feet.

If you fish Thumb Lake, you’ll quickly learn that there is more than just splake in its cool, deep waters. It also supports a healthy panfish population, and decent numbers of bass and pike.

“It’s an interesting lake with how deep it is,” says Adam Skrocki, a fishing guide with Fish with Jim Outfitters. “It’s known as a splake lake and they catch some really decent sized fish out there. My boss’ son caught a 26-inch, 5-pounder out there last summer. They also catch ’em through the ice. We like to fish them suspended 5 to 10 feet under the ice with a gold treble hook and a perch minnow.

“A lot of people don’t realize it but it’s a pretty good bass and pike lake,too.”

DNR Fisheries Biologist Neal Godby summed up the fishery in Thumb Lake in a report following the most recent survey of the fishery. Godby wrote: “The current fish community can be described as having the following: 1) a healthy two-story fishery, comprised of both cold- and cool-water fish species; 2) an average to slow-growing pan fish community dominated by yellow perch; 3) a coldwater fishery comprised of stocked splake and rainbow trout; and 4) coolwater predators that are low in abundance but reach large sizes, particularly northern pike.

Thumb Lake is managed as a Type B trout lake. It’s open to trout fishing year around, has a 12-inch minimum size limit on rainbows and splake, and a daily possession limit of five trout, with no more than three of them 15 inches or larger.

Fish management in Thumb Lake dates back to 1922 when rainbow trout were first stocked in the lake. Thumb Lake was stocked with a variety of species, including rainbow trout, brook trout, smallmouth and largemouth bass, walleye, perch, and bluegill, until about 1948. From 1949 to 1975, the primary species stocked was rainbow trout. Since 1976, Thumb Lake has been stocked with splake.

In the most recent survey of the fishery in Thumb Lake, biologists collected a total of 1,942 fish, representing 18 different species.

The catch was dominated by small yellow perch, rock bass, bullheads, bluntnose minnows, and white suckers.

“A good number of splake were captured during this survey, indicating that the stocked fish are surviving well. These fish are growing just above state average growth rates, and appeared to be healthy,” Godby wrote.

Perch ranged up to 9 inches, but most were in the 5- to 6-inch range. Rock bass ranged up to 10 inches, and splake ran to 29 inches with about half of them being 12 inches or longer.

The survey nets also collected smallmouth bass to 19 inches, largemouths to 15, pumpkinseed sunfish to 6, bluegills to 9, black crappies to 14, and smelt to 8.

The survey found only five northern pike, but they all were between 31 and 44 inches.

Thumb Lake doesn’t turn up a ton of Master Angler awards, but a 21.5-inch smallmouth bass was caught in 2019 and a pair of splake (21.6 inches and 26 inches) were caught in 2022. Since 2000, a total of 10 Master Angler awards have been presented to anglers fishing on Thumb including five splake, one smallmouth bass, one pumpkinseed sunfish, two rock bass, and one black crappie.

Jigging spoons tipped with a minnow or wax worm and fished in the deep water will catch splake during both open water and ice fishing seasons. Swedish pimples and Little Cleos are favorites of local anglers. In the summer and fall, boat anglers troll cowbells and P-Nuts for splake, again around the deepest holes.

The basin at the west end of the lake produces some good bass fishing along the breaklines. Crankbaits and soft plastics will attract attention. Live bait including minnows, nightcrawlers, and leeches also produce good bass action. Don’t overlook the shoreline at the east end of the lake.

For northern pike, try spinnerbaits, crankbaits, or an ol’ reliable Dardevle fished around the weeds.

Panfish are present throughout the shoal areas of the lake and in and around the weeds.

A public boating access site, administered by the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, is located on the south shore of Thumb Lake. The access site has a hard-surfaced ramp and parking for 10 vehicles.

Lake Profile

Thumb Lake

Nearest town………..Boyne Falls

Surface area…………..510 acres

Maximum depth………..152 feet

Water clarity………………….Clear

Fish species present:

Bluegill, black crappie, brown bullhead, white sucker, largemouth bass, northern pike, pumpkinseed sunfish, rainbow trout, rock bass, smallmouth bass, rainbow smelt, splake, yellow perch.

For information:

DNR district office (989) 732-3541, DNR web site wwwmichigan.gov/dnr, Tom’s Bait and Tackle, (231) 536-3521.