Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference celebrates 150 years of conservation

Columbus — Join the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife on Wednesday, March 1, for the 39th annual Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference. The conference, titled “150 Years of Conservation,” will be held at the Ohio Union on the Ohio State University’s campus in Columbus. Registration is now open.

“We are excited to join researchers, wildlife professionals, educators, and wildlife enthusiasts for the 39th Wildlife Diversity Conference,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “This year, we’re celebrating Ohio’s extraordinary wildlife diversity along with 150 years of conservation since the Division of Wildlife was founded as the Ohio Fish Commission in 1873.”

Presentations

This year’s diversity conference is headlined by the Division of Wildlife’s district managers, who will present the Sesquicentennial of Species Stewardship. Wildlife conservation in Ohio has experienced many challenges and successes during the past 150 years, and the Division of Wildlife has been at the forefront for many of these events.

Additional presentations:

• To Web or Not to Web: How Spiders Catch Their Prey, by Dr. Sarah Rose

• Tick Talk: Wildlife Community Ecology, by Dr. Risa Pesapane

• Darter Recovery in Ohio: Thank You Clean Water Act, by Brian Zimmerman

• Surreal Snapshots: Patience and the Power of Photography, by Dr. Brad Imhoff

• Winous Point: Partnering for Wetland Conservation Since 1856, by Dr. Brendan Shirkey

• One Health: The Unseen Line Between Humans and Wildlife, by Dr. Dennis Summers

• Take Action: Protecting Ohio’s Wildlife from Aquatic Invaders, by Matt Leibengood

Event Date, Time, Address, and Parking

Date and time: Wednesday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. Address: Ohio Union, 1739 North High Street, Columbus.

Parking: Conference attendees should park in the Ohio Union South Parking Garage for $10 (credit card only).

Registration

Preregistration is recommended and can be completed at wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).

Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp and pin for sale

Conference attendees who preregister may also purchase the 2023 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp and pin featuring a gray tree frog at the discounted price of $12, a 20% discount. Stamps and pins will also be available for purchase at the conference for the regular price of $15. Proceeds from the sale of the Wildlife Legacy Stamp are used to support endangered and threatened native species, habitat restoration, land purchases, conservation easements, and educational products for students and wildlife enthusiasts. More information can be found at wildohio.gov.