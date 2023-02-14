Ohio Letters to the Editor: Reader appreciates stargazing column

Commentaries and letters are the opinions of the writers, not necessarily those of Ohio Outdoor News.

I am writing in regard to “Outdoors After Dark: Star-gazing with Bob Drieslein,” which was first published in the Jan. 6 edition of Ohio Outdoor News.

Many thanks for publishing Bob Drieslein’s interesting essay “Jupiter and a Crescent Moon.”

As an avid outdoorsman and amateur astronomer, I am very happy to see that you introduced your reading audience to the intellectually stimulating hobby of basic astronomy.

Mr. Drieslein’s essays on basic astronomy can add another new dimension to the outdoor experiences of hunters, fishing, and bird watching. I hope to see other essays of this nature in future issues of Ohio Outdoor News.

Paul Grubach Lyndhurst

Ohio already has minimum age for hunting — sort of, kinda

I am writing in regard to Kent Snyder’s letter to the editor in January concerning a minimum age for hunting. Mr. Snyder should refer to the Ohio hunting and trapping regulations, page 39.

It reads: All hunters younger than 16 years old need to be accompanied by an adult. It is unlawful for the responsible adult to allow a person under 16 years of age to hunt alone.

So, Ohio does have a minimum age, sort of. Ohio doesn’t get in the way of the parent or guardian of making judgment calls when their child is ready.

Stay with your kids. Mentor them on safety first, knowing how to operate the hunting implement of choice and how to make an ethical shot.

The responsible adult should make the decision when the kid’s ready, not the state or anyone else. They’re your kids!

Ron Spence Newark

