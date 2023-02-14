Development along Little Darby Creek in Ohio moves forward despite protests from homeowners

West Jefferson, Ohio — Despite protests by local homeowners, plans to build a high-end apartment complex near Little Darby Creek on the east side of West Jefferson in Madison County are moving forward.

The creek is a designated state and national scenic river. It is also home to many threatened and endangered aquatic wildlife species.

Redwood Acquisition, LLC, of Cleveland, plans to build and manage a complex of 24 buildings with 150 apartments on 39 acres about 400 yards east of the creek and above the flood plain.

Another three acres facing nearby U.S. 40 would be reserved for commercial development, according to a preliminary site plan.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a stormwater general permit to Redwood on Dec. 9, 2022, related to the planned construction. A sanitary sewer permit application from the company is under review, according to Ohio EPA spokesman Anthony Chenault.

The land was annexed into the village last year. It was rezoned as a planned mixed-use district in August, according to Mayor Ray Martin.

Martin approved a driveway approach for the development and signed off on the stormwater and sanitary sewer applications.

The Spegal Family Trust owns the land. Spegal’s Madison Garden Center is adjacent to the site on U.S. 40.

Protest signs that lined Route 142 east of the village are mostly gone in the face of recent advances by the developer.

And Redwood has made numerous promises in regard to maintaining Little Darby’s health.

The developer promises to keep all construction at least 150 feet from the edge of the creek and well above the flood plain. Trees will be preserved as much as possible to prevent erosion. There will be no curbs in the project. A 30-foot easement will be maintained between the 24 apartment buildings, Martin said.

The company also promises to keep 12 to 14 acres of the property pristine.

Martin has said the Ohio DNR needs to address a ditch that cuts 55 acres of wetlands owned by the agency that is adjacent.

But Bob Gable, scenic rivers coordinator for the Ohio DNR, said clearing or enlarging the ditch would increase stormwater flow to the creek. That could lead to flooding and harm some of its sensitive aquatic wildlife – specifically mussels.

“Flow through the ditch needs to be slow,” Gable said.

All this comes at a time when local and national environmental groups are pressing for more protection for both Little and Big Darby creeks as Columbus continues to grow westward.