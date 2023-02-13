Replacing daughter’s deer stand brings back fond memories

I built my daughter Deanne’s deer stand in 1994, the year she turned 13. It finally gave up the ghost this past fall, after 28 years of hard use.

I had found the location on Terry Gardon’s land outside Peshtigo some years earlier, and had bowhunted there successfully from a hanging stand for a couple of years.

When De turned 12 and completed hunter safety, we put up climbing sticks and a couple of hanging stands in anticipation of her first gun hunt at “the shack.” As stupid as it sounds (and was), on opening weekend we sat side-by-side without safety harnesses or Prusik lines for climbing up or down – pretty foolish with 20/20 hindsight.

She missed a good buck on opening morning, but managed to drill a 5-inch maple dead-center in the process. Disappointment reigned supreme until Sunday morning, when she made a nice shot on a doe that wandered through. A deer hunter was born.

The next summer I schlepped in 4x4s, plywood, 2x4s, paper-mill felt, and assorted other bits and pieces of lumber I’d scavenged over the years, along with nails, lag bolts, screws and such.

Now, I’ve never been known as any sort of carpenter. In fact, my personal adage is, “Any time I use tools, it’s necessary to bleed at least once.” Nonetheless, I managed to cobble together a platform about 8 feet off the ground, with windproof sides and a roof. It overlooked a series of trails that crisscrossed the aspen/northern hardwood stand in front of it.

The following year Deanne shot a doe from the stand, and, as they say, the rest is history. We sat together on opening weekend for a few years, and then she was on her own, as I’d hunt from a nearby spot and then head to work after a couple of hours. She’s missed some years over the decades, what with college basketball, law school, the birth of her twins, and COVID concerns, but it’s been her spot to sit on opening weekend for more than 20 years.

Camp records show she’s shot 15 deer from the stand. Almost everyone else in camp has shot at least one deer from it, as well. I replaced the roof and reinforced the floor a couple of times, but the stand held its own against the elements.

What has been truly amazing, however, is how that spot has continued to produce deer year after year. This is exceedingly rare as, in my experience, deer movements and trail usage changes over time.

The moving of stand locations is usually paramount to continued success. I move my bow stands regularly. Sometimes moving them only a few dozen yards can make all the difference as deer movements change. In three decades, the forest around the stand has matured. A clear-cut was done less than 10 years ago. Through all of this, the stand has been consistent in providing routine deer sightings and shot opportunities.

I like to think the choice of this stand location was a result of my superior scouting and diligence, but I suspect that it’s most likely tied to some extraordinary good luck.

In early November this last year, I hiked in to check the condition of De’s stand, and was dismayed to find it detached from the maple and listing badly. Some of the treated lumber had softened enough that the lag bolts critical to stand stability had pulled through. The structure was no longer safe. After a consultation with Terry, and his evaluation of the stand, it was deemed no longer repairable. A ladder stand was put up close by as a temporary fix.

I’m no longer in my 40s, and the mere thought of building a replacement stand for Deanne in that location makes my body ache. But, I suppose I’ll have to begin to MacGyver together a new platform, sides and support structure to haul in to the site this fall, so it’s ready for my daughter on Nov. 18.

She’ll get settled in before shooting light, and I won’t be surprised to hear a shot from her direction sometime that morning, followed shortly thereafter by a text that she’s got a deer down and that I should hike over and take some pictures.

Tom Bahti is a retired DNR wildlife biologist and deputy conservation warden from Sobieski, who looks forward every fall to opening weekend at deer camp with his daughter.