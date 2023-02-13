Pennsylvania deer harvest ranks high nationally once again

State College, Pa. — The National Deer Association recently issued its Deer Report 2023, and Pennsylvania ranked high in a number of important categories.

The annual report on the status of wild deer in North America is compiled by association staff, led by Kip Adams, of Knoxville, Pa., the group’s chief conservation officer. It was based on 2021 deer harvest reports.

In the report, Pennsylvania ranked fourth in total buck harvest in the country, with 145,320, far behind Texas, at 447,972 Michigan, 223,476 and Wisconsin at 153,112. Missouri was fifth with 143,815.

Pennsylvania ranked third in bucks harvested per square mile at 3.2. Michigan is first at 4.0, and Delaware second at 3.5. South Carolina, like Pennsylvania, was 3.2.

Pennsylvania was second in the country in antlerless deer harvest, at 231,490, far behind only Texas, at 379,958. Alabama was third, at 177,842, Michigan fourth, 171,583, and Georgia, 160,398.

Pennsylvania was first in antlerless harvest per square mile at 5.2, followed by Delaware, 4.4, Maryland 4.1, Alabama 3.5, and Mississippi, 3.3.

A measure of deer herd health is antlerless deer taken per antlered buck harvested. Pennsylvania ranked second in that category, at 1.6.