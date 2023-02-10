Tagging a first buck with adult son is a bucket-list item

A bucket list in itself is kind of mystical, full of unfulfilled dreams, and when one of those desires comes to fruition, you feel some magic has been performed. Such magic began to unfold in early December 2022 when arriving on a flight from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport I met my son, who had flown from Denver, at the baggage claim of Bush International in Houston.

We weren’t the only ones present at this father and son reunion. The man who allowed this wish to play out was there to greet both of us strangers.

Dodd Hackman, an acquaintance of my brother, had never met me or my 37-year-old son, Mark. Yet, this Houston-area businessman had extended an invitation to the two of us to be his guest at his 4L Ranch in southeast Texas. That set the stage for my wish to hunt with my son, who had never bagged or tagged a game animal.

As a kid, Mark showed an interest in my hunting. Wearing my orange hunting vest, which dragged on the ground as a long jacket on the then 8-year-old, Mark had accompanied me in the backwoods when I shot a big doe. He was excited at the experience, his first hunting adventure with me. His next hunt with me came the following spring. We went out before first light hoping to locate and call in a turkey.

Sure enough, a tom answered my pre-dawn call with a resounding gobble. We set up as close as we dared and waited for the fly down. When the turkey lit, he began a gobbling approach, drawn in by my soft yelps.

“There’s a coyote,” Mark marveled. It was the first time he’d ever seen one, but, unfortunately, the tom had also seen it.

The coyote had apparently also been drawn in by my calls. His presence sent the tom scurrying in the opposite direction.

In a matter of minutes, Mark had witnessed a roosted gobbler, heard him fly down, listened to his gobbles as he headed our way and got a closeup view of a coyote. That would make any kid’s day, but when things settled down and no action occurred in the next half-hour, Mark looked up at me.

“I’m bored,” he told me.

That kind of accentuated Mark’s interest in hunting for years to come.

Video games, sports, girls, school, and then a career and marriage filled the long void between that last hunting trip and our planned rendezvous in Texas. In settling in Colorado after attending college there, Mark did seem to have a renewed attraction to the outdoors and even expressed an interest in hunting. To foster that interest, I gifted him with both a brand-new rifle and shotgun.

He, his future father-in-law and I even made a weekend hunt in Colorado for Merriam turkeys one spring. We had some action, but never got off a shot. Nevertheless, Mark’s interest was reignited, and I was determined not to allow for time to extinguish the flame.

So, it was last year that I had the dream of taking both Mark and my son-in-law, Rob, to a deer hunting lodge. I wanted them to experience all of the greatness that comes with such an opportunity: productive hunting, guides, a welcoming lodge, sumptuous meals, a beverage to sip and savor after a day outdoors and the chance to sit back and recount the day’s happenings. Admittedly, more than anything, I wanted Mark to put a tag on his first game animal.

Roadblocks popped up in the planning. Rob’s teaching schedule knocked him out of the plans. Compatible availability and costs were elusive. Things looked bleak. Enter our savior.

“I don’t want you going to a lodge in Alabama,” Hackman, a proud Texan, told me in our first correspondence. “Come to my ranch.”

And with that invitation the magic began to infiltrate my bucket list.

As the planning developed through dozens of text messages and emails, we became friends, despite Dodd being an avid Houston Astros fan and me a Mets devotee.

“Don’t rent a car,” he said.

“I’ll pick you guys up at the airport. And don’t bother with the hassle of transporting firearms and ammo on the plane. We can provide them”

The “we” he referred to included three men who helped maintain his ranch in exchange for hunting privileges.

At the ranch, these three men played key roles in this magical experience. Bryan owned a restaurant and served as our chef, coming up with meals that ranged from Tex-Mex specialties to ribeye steak and smoked quail.

Thomas, a retired marine who had been sniper-qualified, provided Mark with much-needed guidance and practice on the rifle range and served as a guide to both of us in various hunting sessions. James couldn’t do enough for us and was ready to skin, quarter and remove the backstraps of any deer we might harvest.

The ranch itself was vast.

Some 228 acres of high-fenced land gave us a glimpse of exotic animals for which Texas ranches are famous. It was the free-ranging whitetails on the ranch’s other 250 acres, however, that we were after.

With three days of hunting ahead, we were hopeful.

Hunting from elevated box blinds, we were about 100 yards from feeders, which are not only legal in Texas but provide the main method of hunting on the state’s sprawling ranches. The routine called for hunting from pre-dawn until about 9 a.m. and then again from about 3 p.m. or so until dark.

Deer were plentiful, but the legal minimum of a 13-inch-inside spread made me long for New York’s regulations. I was passing on bucks that I would have taken in a heartbeat back home.

Never did I fire a round at a deer, but on the last morning, from our blind Dodd and I heard a shot. Our text to Mark’s guide, Thomas, went unanswered. Minutes later we heard a truck approach. Both Thomas and Mark wore smiles and told us to pack our stuff and get in the truck. Then they drove back to their hunting area, where a handsome 8-point buck lay dead from a well-placed single bullet.

Suddenly, I felt a flood of emotions – relief, pride, happiness and love. I not only shook my son’s hand, but embraced him as well.

We still had a full afternoon of hunting ahead, but for me a wish on my bucket list already had been fulfilled.

