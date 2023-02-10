Pennsylvania Outdoor News fishing and hunting report — Feb. 10, 2023

Temperatures were passing the 50-degree mark in central Pennsylvania as this issue went to press, so what little ice fishing on safe ice that was occurring is likely over, or soon over, by the time you read this.

However, ice fishing was reported on the following lakes in recent weeks: Eaton Reservoir, Erie County; Lake Pleasant, Erie County; Dunlap Creek Lake, Fayette County; Hills Creek Lake, Tioga County; Beechwood Lake, Tioga County; Nessmuk Lake, Tioga County; Merli-Sarnosksi, Lackawanna County; and Lake Wallenpaupack, Pike County.

A winter walleye bite has developed in the Allegheny, Monongahela, Juniata Susquehanna, Delaware and Schuylkill rivers. Excellent steelhead fishing was reported in recent weeks as mostly mild temperatures had fish entering streams during high-water events. Steelhead were feeding on eggs, so Blood Dots were effective.

Anglers are reminded to exercise extreme caution while venturing onto frozen surfaces to ice fish. For safety tips, visit www.fishandboat.com.

Boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket on any boat less than 16 feet in length or any canoe or kayak from Nov. 1 through April 30.

Anglers are reminded that extended season trout waters close on Feb. 19 to allow for trout stockings and remain off-limits to fishing until the statewide opening day of trout season April 1.

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie tributaries — Excellent steelhead fishing was reported in January as mostly mild temperatures had fish entering streams during high-water events. Steelhead were feeding on eggs, so Blood Dots were effective. A few white suckers, surprisingly, were seen. Frigid temperatures in early February locked up streams. Anglers are advised that an easement the Pennsylvannia Fish & Boat Commission acquired on Twentymile Creek on the east side is providing nearly 9,000 feet of public fishing access. It includes three contiguous parcels that formerly had been leased to a private fishing club. Signage erected at the easement site indicates which areas are accessible and which areas are restricted.

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — East End Angler reported Feb. 4 that there was no fishable ice. Anglers were catching some keeper perch off the piers and docks.

Eaton Reservoir (Erie County) — East End Angler reported Feb. 4 that the lake had just locked up and was yielding some nice crappies, northern pike, a few perch, and the occasional walleye.

Lake Pleasant (Erie County) — Anglers were waiting in early February for ice to fully form to target trout. Anglers are reminded that fishing with live minnows is prohibited here.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — There was no fishable ice when January ended. Anglers were catching crappies, perch and bluegills off the Jamestown docks. Pier anglers and the few boaters who went out were catching walleyes and panfish, some by drop-shotting. Fish were coming from around submerged wood and where mud and gravel transition on the bottom.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — Walleyes, including a 24-incher, were reported as conditions allowed through the start of February. Some anglers had success vertical-jigging a 3/8th-ounce with chartreuse or white twister tail tipped with 2- to 3-inch creek minnow. One angler caught a 30-inch northern pike on a jig-and-shiner.

Oil Creek (Venango County) — An angler released a nice brown trout at the end of January.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Dunlap Creek Lake (Fayette County) — This small stocked-trout lake near the Laurel Highlands was forming ice as of Feb. 4 but wasn’t yet fishable.

Monongahela River — Dunlap Creek Lake Outdoor Center reported Feb. 4 that anglers were catching walleyes as conditions allowed, and one angler released a nice-size muskie in January.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Hills Creek Lake (Tioga County) — Tackle Shack reported Feb. 2 that ice fishermen were catching bluegills, crappies and perch on a variety of jigs tipped with waxworms or maggots.

Beechwood Lake (Tioga County) — Ice fishermen were catching some nice panfish as of Feb. 2.

Nessmuk Lake (Tioga County) — Tackle Shack reported Feb. 2 was the first day anglers were able to fish through the ice here and catching panfish and a few bass.

Tioga River (Tioga County) — Anglers were catching a few walleyes and bass as of Feb. 2.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — TCO Fly Shop reported Feb. 2 that this limestone stream was in good shape, with water in the low 40s and having some color. In cold conditions, trout were likely to move to deeper lies and to parts of the stream where spring influences raise water temperatures a few degrees. For anglers, the shop suggested sticking to the edges with small streamers and nymphs. On milder days, if blue-winged olives hatch, trout will come up to riffles to feed. Midges (22-26) were hatching.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Little Juniata River (Huntingdon County) — TCO Fly Shop reported Feb. 2 that water levels were dropping and water was clearing up. Temperatures were in the low 40s. Fish were expected to move to deeper lies and parts of the creek where the influence of springs raises temperatures a few degrees. Nymphs and streamers were recommended in slower, deeper pools. Midges (20-26) were hatching.

Yellow Breeches Creek (Cumberland County) — TCO Fly Shop reported steady flows Feb. 2, with water running clear and in the high 40s to low 50s. Tossing streamers along the bank or fishing scuds and small nymphs was recommended. Hatches included blue-winged olives (18-20) and midges (18-26).

Stovers Dam (Lebanon County) — Coble’s Bait Shop reported Feb. 4 that there was no fishable ice, but in recent weeks anglers were catching crappies, bluegills and trout through open water, as conditions allowed.

NORTHEAST REGION

Merli-Sarnosksi (Lackawanna County) — Fazio’s Archery Bait & Tackle Mart reported that anglers were just getting onto the ice on this 35-acre lake and targeting panfish as of Feb. 4.

Susquehanna River — Two carp about 20 pounds each, a few walleyes, a fallfish and a smallmouth bass were reported Jan. 31.

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County)

Wallenpaupack Sports Shop reported that anglers were just getting out onto the ice Feb. 4.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Lake Nockamixon (Bucks County) — Dave’s Sport Center reported Feb. 4 that anglers had released a few muskies in recent weeks, with sizes averaging 30 inches.

Delaware, Schuylkill rivers — Sportmaster Bait and Tackle reported Feb. 4 that the walleye bite had turned on at both rivers, and anglers were catching some nice fish, mostly on Zoom Flukes and other soft plastic finesse baits. One angler caught a five-pound walleye.

Pennypack Creek (Bucks, Montgomery counties) — Sportmaster reported that during a spate of mild weather in late January one angler released five nice trout in an hour.

New Jersey saltwater report — Sportmaster reported Feb. 4 that anglers were catching white perch in Delaware Bay. A few striped bass also were reported.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg