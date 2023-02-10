Outreach of New York conservation officers touches many

Romulus, N.Y. — For anyone who has ever kept a fish or two over their limit or started deer hunting a few days early, the last thing they want to see is an officer in a green uniform.

But for the hundreds of environmental conservation officers who patrol the woods and waters of New York state, their mission extends far beyond protecting wildlife and enforcing the law.

Through the New York State Conservation Officers Association, active and retired officers are involved in a wide variety of community service and outreach programs across the state.

Those include association-sponsored youth hunts and education programs, college scholarships, and fundraisers to support Hunt of a Lifetime, which grants hunting and fishing dreams to youth 21 and under who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses or disabilities.

“We’re a 501c3 charitable organization. We support our own members and support youth and outdoor activities,” Association President Neil Stevens said. “We give back to the sporting community, especially youth to get them involved. I’ve been part of youth turkey hunts in Cayuga County. We try to establish relationships early.”

New York’s conservation police represent the oldest law enforcement organization in the state and began with a group of eight men appointed as game protectors in 1880, according to the association’s website.

Today, the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement consists of more than 300 uniformed conservation officers and plainclothes investigators.

The New York State Conservation Officers Association was formed in 1986 and has about 300 members, said Stevens, who added he took over as president last summer with a goal of increasing participation among active officers and retirees.

Last year, the association sponsored 36 events across the state, he said.

The association is a charter member and financial sponsor of the Wild Center, a natural history museum at Tupper Lake in the Adirondacks.

The group also extends its reach beyond New York’s borders.

In 1994, the association created the New York Conservation Officers Relief Fund. The fund provides financial assistance and moral support to any wildlife law enforcement officer or retired officer nationwide, or their immediate families, in the event of tragic circumstances such as death, injury, catastrophic illness, or natural disaster.

Among the more popular activities organized by the association are various youth hunts across the state.

For example, the New York State Conservation Officers Association is a major sponsor of the Yates County Youth Turkey Hunt and the Finger Lakes Regional Youth Deer Hunt.

Lt. Matt Lochner helps organize both events.

“This (deer hunt) takes place at Deer Haven Park, the former Seneca Army Depot in Seneca County,” Lochner said. “We typically host [about] 25 kids during this weekend-long, free event. The kids are mentored by conservation officers and a handful of other select volunteers.”

Organizers are currently gearing up for the 13th annual Yates County Youth Turkey Hunt.

“We host approximately 30 kids each year, which adds up to over 350 kids having participated in this event since its inception in 2010,” Lochner said. “While NYCOA is a large sponsor of this event, it’s the entire community rallying around a cause that makes this event such a success.”

On Long Island, association member Tim Huss was among the founders of a youth conservation program, a two-day event at the Peconic River Sportsmen’s Club in Manorville.

Modeled after the NRA’s Youth Hunter Education Program, the event includes classroom instruction and field events in archery, rifle, shotgun, wildlife identification and orientation.

When New York state established youth-only hunting weekends for deer, turkey and other game species, Huss and his colleagues started a youth waterfowl day program on Long Island.

The program celebrated its 25th anniversary last October.

“New York’s junior hunt ers have an exceptional safety record. They are also among our communities’ most stalwart conservationists,” Huss said. “These are accomplishments that we can all be proud of as we continue to promote conservation for future generations.”

For more information about the New York State Conservation Officers Association and its programs, go to www.nycoa.org.