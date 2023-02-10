Friday, February 10th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, February 10th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Ohio deer hunters harvest state’s ninth most whitetails since 1900

Rhett Brown, of Cumberland, Ohio arrowed this 10-point buck, with a 16-inch inside spread, in Guernsey County Oct. 20, 2022. The rack green-scored 144 6/8. This photo was the Ohio Outdoor News Best Buck Contest grand-prize winner. (Contributed photo)
In all, preliminary figures show that Ohio’s archery, firearms and muzzleloading hunters killed 210,977 animals. The last time the 200,000 total deer kill ceiling was breached was in the 2012-2013 season when 218,910 deer were taken. The all-time leader was the 2009-2010 season when 261,260 whitetails were harvested.
This post is only available to members.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative