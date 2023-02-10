Ohio deer hunters harvest state’s ninth most whitetails since 1900

In all, preliminary figures show that Ohio’s archery, firearms and muzzleloading hunters killed 210,977 animals. The last time the 200,000 total deer kill ceiling was breached was in the 2012-2013 season when 218,910 deer were taken. The all-time leader was the 2009-2010 season when 261,260 whitetails were harvested.
