Expansion of feral hogs in southern Canada a ‘true concern’ for Minnesota

St. Paul — Lindsay Thomas Jr. has seen firsthand the kind of destruction that invasive feral hogs can have on a landscape and what that can mean for native species such as deer and turkeys.

Thomas is the chief communications officer for the National Deer Association. He lives and hunts regularly in Georgia, where wild hogs are firmly established.

“I’ve seen situations where they get into food plots that we’ve planted for deer, and they literally root overnight and create craters wide and deep enough that you would need to repair those with a backhoe or some other kind of equipment before you could just go through there again with a tractor,” Thomas said. “I’ve seen the damage they do, seen the way they compete with whitetails. Some (new research) out of the University of Georgia looking at diet studies in South Carolina, it was really incredible to see them show across the year how much the diet overlaps with deer. It’s not just acorns. It’s the plants that they root up and eat.”

Feral swine populations are established in states as far west as California, in south-central states including Oklahoma and Texas, and across the southeastern United States.

That may seem like a long way from Minnesota, but a discouraging pattern from north of the border reveals an expanding feral hog population that has reached southern Canada.

There are no physical barriers stopping them from eventually coming down into northern states such as Montana, Minnesota, and North Dakota. These wild pigs, which typically weigh between 120 and 250 pounds, are thriving in similar conditions they would face if they reached Minnesota.

“These animals are adapted to cold climates,” said Eric Nelson, wildlife damage program supervisor for the Minnesota DNR. “They’re adapted to the predators that we naturally have here, and they’re moving south according to this research. It’s a true concern in Minnesota.”

Hog population expands toward the border

Dr. Ryan Brook is the lead researcher for the Canadian Wild Pig Project that has studied the expansion of wild pigs across Canada’s prairie provinces during the past two-plus decades.

Eurasian wild boars were brought to Canada from Europe in the late 1980s and early 1990s to diversify livestock production and for penned hunting opportunities. The country’s wild hog expansion stems from hogs escaping or being intentionally released from these wild boar farms.

Canada’s wild pigs are a hybrid of the Eurasian wild boar and domestic swine. A 2019 research survey led by Brook and doctoral student Ruth Aschim showed that wild hogs were increasing their range by 88,000 square kilometers per year during the past decade. Hogs are firmly established in parts of Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba, and they’re nearing the border of northwest Minnesota, along with North Dakota and Montana.

“At this point, our staff in the field have not detected any of those pigs within Minnesota,” Nelson said. “We’re not up there monitoring the borders and doing those things specifically looking for pigs in those vast areas. Northwest Minnesota has lots of agriculture, so there are lots of cattle growers, lots of soybeans, so if pigs were to come across from Canada in those areas, we do have a fair number of people in those areas (to report them).”

A billion dollar problem hunting can’t stop

Feral swine were brought to the United States by early explorers and settlers as a source of food in the 1500s. Free-ranging livestock practices and escapes from enclosures led to the first-ever established wild pig populations.

The desire of some to have pigs as a hunting opportunity expanded their range in the United States as Eurasian wild boars were introduced for the purpose of hunting in the 1900s. Human movement of feral swine has continued to contribute to their expansion.

Today, wild pigs are a combination of the Eurasian wild boars, domestic swine that have gotten loose and become feral, and hybrids of the two.

“They turn feral within days,” Nelson said of loose domestic pigs. “It doesn’t take long for a pig that’s in a barn to have to live out in the wild and become that way.”

Under Minnesota statute 97A.56, it is illegal to possess or release feral swine in the state, and it is also against the law to trap or shoot feral hogs, except as authorized by the DNR for control or eradication.

States with wild hogs have found hunting cannot on its own bring population levels down, and in many cases, hunting does more harm than good in efforts to eradicate them.

Pigs are too prolific at reproducing, so hunters have no chance to keep up by taking them out one by one. Hunting quickly educates hogs and makes it harder for trained trappers to catch big groups of them – called sounders. Hunting has also created situations across the country where some people view them as a resource instead of a problem needing a solution.

The USDA estimates the feral swine population in the United States at over 6 million. The hogs are sexually mature by the time they reach 6 to 8 months of age. They can breed year-round and have up to two litters per year, typically with 4 to 12 piglets per litter.

“It’s also been put like this: The reproductive rate of a feral hog is six times the reproductive rate of a deer,” Thomas said. “That really puts it in perspective for a deer hunter. We know when you’re trying to grow a deer population that it can be a slow process. Not with hogs.”

They compete with native wildlife for food and can destroy agriculture fields and native plants as they root to feed. They will raid the nests of wild turkeys and other ground-nesting birds.

Pigs create wallows that can damage wetlands. There is no science specifically saying that established wild hog populations lead to increased cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in deer, but Thomas believes the dirty, low-oxygen water conditions created from pig wallows create the perfect breeding conditions for the insects that spread EHD.

“Wild pigs are ecological train wrecks,” Aschim said in the news release announcing the findings from the study out of Canada. “Wild pigs can cause soil erosion, degrade water quality, destroy crops, and prey on small mammals, amphibians and birds.”

Feral swine can also be carriers of multiple diseases that could affect people and other animals.

“We’re a No. 2 pork producing state, so having feral swine is not a good thing for pork producers,” Nelson said. “It’s not just for deer hunters or the environment. It’s for our agricultural industry as well.”

According to the USDA, the cost associated with trying to control wild hogs and the damage they do in the United States well exceeds $1.5 billion each year.

That cost of trying to eradicate wild hogs should they ever become established in Minnesota would be one of the greatest concerns for state wildlife managers.

“We have no feral swine removal money right now in the DNR,” Nelson said. “Who’s going to pay for that? How do you get it done? We do not have any general fund money or anything that would help us fund removal of this. It would somehow have to be attributed to license fees and the importance of protecting these other animals and habitats.”

Minnesota can look to a state like Missouri for evidence of the type of resources it takes to try to get rid of feral pigs. Partners within the state have been effective in lowering hog numbers through trapping sounders and aerial gunning, but it comes at quite a cost.

Alan Leary, a wildlife biologist and the state feral hog coordinator for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said there are about 48 full-time feral swine trappers in Missouri between the Department of Conservation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services. The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership is made up of nearly 20 agencies and organizations that are all committed to complete elimination of feral hogs in the state.

“I do not have information on what any of the other partners spend on the effort. I only have information for the Missouri Department of Conservation,” Leary said of costs associated with hog removal. “I don’t have an exact figure, but a year or two ago we spent around $4 million that included equipment and labor. This figure misses some costs like vehicles, gas, computers, etc.”

Feral swine reports in Minnesota

Since 2012, there have been almost 100 reports of domestic hogs getting loose on the landscape in Minnesota that were officially logged by the DNR.

In 2016, pigs escaped from a farm to live in the wild long enough for a female to have piglets on the West Valley Wildlife Management Area in northwestern Minnesota before they were discovered and removed.

“It it here. It’s in the state, and we deal with it,” Nelson said.

The Minnesota DNR currently works with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and USDA Wildlife Services in responding to reports of loose hogs.

Reports of feral swine can be taken by any of those three agencies, and Minnesotans who notice feral hogs are encouraged to report the incident immediately.

“The receiving agency will typically coordinate with the other agencies listed to best determine how the report should be handled,” said Gary Nohrenberg, Minnesota state director for USDA Wildlife Services. “In most cases, Minnesota DNR often receives reports first through their conservation officers or area wildlife managers.”

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health often tries to determine the owners of the pigs and works with them to confine the hogs. If that’s not possible, USDA Wildlife Services staff is called in to remove the pigs.

Funding for removal, monitoring

USDA Wildlife Services is federally funded to manage wild hogs through the National Feral Swine Damage Management Program. Money is distributed to states at different levels.

“Our funding levels depend more on the presence of an established population of feral swine and how large the estimated population of feral swine is, not necessarily on any reporting requirements,” Nohrenberg said.

Minnesota has never had what is considered an established population of feral swine.

It has been federally funded at the level of a “detection” state — one that has removed feral swine and receives limited funding to continue monitoring for two years from the last documented feral swine presence. Detection states can lose funding if their classification is changed to “eliminated” in the event no feral swine are documented in that two-year period.

“It would be more accurate to say that up until this year, we’ve been receiving funding commensurate with a “detection” level state but have always been an “eliminated “state from a feral swine population presence standpoint,” Nohrenberg said. “While we have had ongoing reports of feral swine in the state, to date, all reports have involved loose domestic pigs and not an established population of feral swine.”

Nohrenberg said that Minnesota did have a change in status to an “eliminated” state in 2023, but that it will still receive limited federal funding help.

“We have a commitment from our national program to continue to provide enough funding to allow us to continue monitoring and/or responding to reports of feral swine in the future,” Nohrenberg said. “In the event a feral swine population becomes established in Minnesota, or an incursion is detected, our status could/would change to meet the conditions or presence of feral swine in our state.”

Nohrenberg added that the negative impacts that a feral swine population can create make it important for states like Minnesota to remain vigilant and do what they can to prevent establishment from occurring.

“There are big questions of what do you do when you (get an established population of wild pigs),” Nelson said. “So let’s not get there, that’s my point. Let’s keep this really low, but that takes time, energy and staff and people.”