Minnesota Mixed Bag: St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show kicks off on Friday

St. Cloud, Minn. — The 35th annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show – “five great shows in one” – comes to the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center this weekend, Feb. 10-12.

Central Minnesota’s biggest and best sport show brings together boats, camping equipment, travel destinations, and family entertainment. Kids can fish in the live trout pond or learn from Bwana Jim about wildlife. The latest fishing equipment will be on display and seminars will be conducted throughout the show.

Show hours are noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Admission is $8 for adults, $2.50 for kids ages 6-12, and free for those age 5 and under.

For more information, visit www.stcloudsportshow.com

LA CROSSE SPORT SHOW BEGINS FEB. 9

La Cross, Wis. — The La Crosse Sport Show kicks off Thursday, Feb. 9 and continues through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the La Crosse Center.

The show features the latest in fishing, boating, hunting, camping, and travel gear, various entertainment (Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, solar systems for camping, “grillologists Mad Dog and Merrill, a live trout pond, antler measuring and scoring), seminars (angling with Ted Takasaki, kids fishing clinics), and more.

Show hours are 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets are $12 for adults (age 18 and up), $7 for kids ages 6-17; and free for youth age 5 and younger.

For more information, visit lacrossesportshow.com

NEW ULM AREA SPORT FISHERMEN ICE-FISHING CONTEST IS SUNDAY

New Ulm, Minn. — The 36th Annual New Ulm Area Sport Fishermen ice-fishing contest will be held this Sunday, Feb. 12, on Clear Lake in New Ulm. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., and the contest runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contest entry is $5 per person. Prizes include fishing electronics, trips, augers, cash, and more.

There’s also a separate raffle during the event for a 2023 Ice Castle fish house, all youth attending will receive prizes, and there will be food and refreshments on the lake.

Contest and fish house raffle tickets are available at local businesses. Visit the New Ulm Area Sport Fishermen Facebook page for more information.

DULUTH SPORT SHOW SET FOR FEB. 16-19

Duluth, Minn. — The Duluth Sport Show, featuring the latest in boats and RVs, travel destinations, hunting and fishing gear, ATVs, and more, comes to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, Feb. 16-19.

The show features include Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, Lowrance Marine Electronics University, Pheasants Forever’s Youth Village, and free face painting for kids. Several seminars will be offered.

Show hours are 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. Ticket prices at the door are $12 for adults age 18 and older, $7 for kids ages 6-17, and free for kids age 5 and under.

For more information, visit duluthsportshow.com

PHEASANT FEST COMES TO MINNEAPOLIS, FEB. 17-19

Minneapolis — The National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic comes to the Minneapolis Convention Center, Feb. 17-19, and with it a host of events and activities, seminars, and much more.

A variety of stages offer a variety of information. There’s the public lands pavilion, with seminars ranging from sharp-tailed grouse (Jodie Provost and Cody Strong) to Keng Yang’s “journey to join the upland community” to Minnesota’s Legacy Amendment Panel, moderated by Outdoor News’ Rob Drieslein. The dog stage includes seminars from Jerry Snetsinger, Mike Wieben, Dr. Seth Bynum, and others. And, of course, there’s the bird dog parade and much more.

Pheasant Fest hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets are $15; youth under age 5 are admitted free.

For more information, visit pheasantsforever.org

PRINCETON LIONS ICE-FISHING CONTEST IS FEB. 26

Princeton, Minn. — The Princeton Lions 36th annual Gerald Boser Memorial Ice-Fishing Contest is set for Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1-4 p.m. on Green Lake (between Princeton and Cambridge on Highway 95).

Cash and prizes total more than $20,000. Prizes will be awarded for the 10 largest fish caught. Special on-ice raffles also will be held.

Tickets are $10 ($6 raffle/$4 fishing) and are available at several local businesses and on the ice the day of the event. Visit the Princeton Lions Facebook page or www.e-Clubhouse.org/sites/princetonmn for more information.

HOLES FOR HEROES ICE FISHING IS SATURDAY ON MEDICINE LAKE

Minneapolis — Fishing for Life, a nonprofit organization serving youth and families in the Twin Cities, is hosting its annual Holes 4 Heroes ice-fishing tournament this Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., on Medicine Lake in Plymouth. A shuttle will be provided at East Medicine Lake Park and will take anglers to the event.

The tournament honors Minnesota veterans and their families, who are invited to fish for free. A fishing clinic begins at 11 a.m. and an opening ceremony is at noon. Prizes total more than $5,000 and have been donated. This year’s military appreciation host is Outdoor News’ own “Tackle” Terry Tuma.

For more information, visit fishingforlife.org