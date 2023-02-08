Minnesota lands bill passes, more legislation introduced of interest to outdoor users

St. Paul — Authorizing the Minnesota DNR to buy or sell land has historically been noncontroversial and routine. But legislation in 2022 to do that was in an omnibus bill that failed to make it into law.

Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, said he hopes the House gets back in the habit of passing an annual lands bill. He’s part of the way there this year.

Hansen sponsors HF50, which includes provisions from last year’s proposal. It was passed 128-0 by the House last week and now goes to the Senate.

Several sections would authorize the DNR to divest small parcels that are too isolated, cut off from other DNR managed land or no longer have a use. The amount of land ranges from less than one acre to nearly 60 acres. Some are private sales, some public. Proceeds are estimated at $1.6 million.

Other provisions in the bill would:

• Allow the DNR to waive application fees for preparing an easement when the transfer of land benefits the DNR or another division.

• Add 11.5 acres to Myre-Big Island State Park in Freeborn County.

• Designate land from Cloquet Valley State Forest as part of Riverlands State Forest.

• Allow St. Louis County to deposit the proceeds from the sale of tax-forfeited lands into a land acquisition trust fund.

• Clarify that some state leases are permitted even when they don’t apply to recreation trails.

Hansen suggested the House will see another lands bill later this session to get back on course to passing annual lands bills.

Other bills of interest:

• A bill from Sen. Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael (SF855), addresses trespass law as it pertains to outdoor recreation. The bill states: “A person entering public or private land is responsible for knowing the boundaries and the ownership of the property the person enters for outdoor recreation.”

It also removes “posting” requirements, instead stating that “a person may not enter private land to retrieve a wounded or dead animal.”

• A bill from Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul (HF14), would “require private transfers of pistols and semiautomatic military-style assault weapons be preceded by a firearms eligibility background check of the person receiving the firearm,” according to Session Daily.

• A bill from Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, and others (SF714) would require the DNR to offer an annual wolf hunt if the species isn’t listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.

• Another bill from Eichorn would ease restrictions on the import of minnows to Minnesota (SF707).