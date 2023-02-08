CWD, deer farms are targeted in Minnesota legislation

St. Paul — A House bill was introduced Feb. 2 that would ramp up testing for chronic wasting disease in farmed cervids, would place a moratorium on new deer farms, and eventually would transfer oversight of those farms from the Board of Animal Health to the DNR.

“We’ve been trying to address this issue my entire time in office,” said Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, who’s in her fourth term. She’s the author of the bill, HF 1202. “I think (CWD) is the most real threat to deer hunting in Minnesota right now.”

The bill was scheduled for a House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee this week.

As of July 1, 2025, the bill would transfer responsibility for administering and enforcing the statutes and rules related to deer farms from the BAH to the DNR.

That doesn’t sit well with the Minnesota Deer Farmers Association and its president, Scott Fier.

“The Board of Animal Health has done an excellent job over the last 20 years,” Fier said. “The Board of Animal Health has the staff, the veterinarians to regulate us, and they’ve done a fantastic job. The DNR does not have the staff or the knowledge to regulate us.”

DNR Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier said the transfer wouldn’t change much for the DNR because the department has been working with the BAH regarding the farms. He added that the DNR hopes to continue working with the board in the future.

Such a transfer would require more funding for the DNR, and Meier said the department wouldn’t want to take the funds from deer-hunting dollars, so the agency would need general funds.

Brad Gausman, of the Minnesota Conservation Federation, said the bill “…takes a serious problem seriously.”

“There are serious measures in here that farmers are going to have to comply with. It’s an appropriate bill to get this disease under control,” he said.

Gausman said the MNCF wants to see a buyout process where farm owners are bought out and it creates fewer farms across the state.

The bill addresses fencing for deer farms to ensure farmed deer and wild deer cannot make physical contact. And it says that if a fence requires repair, it must be done by the farm owner within 14 days – replacing language that currently states “within a reasonable time (determined by the BAH), not to exceed 45 days.”

The bill would required at least double-fencing at least 10 feet high.

Fier, president of the state Deer Farmers Association, said higher fences (increased from 8 feet) will be major expenses for his members. He said that if the state pays for the new fencing, the association may be more open to it.

The bill includes a section that requires owners of deer farms to not allow deer to run at large. If the deer aren’t returned or captured within 24 hours of leaving the farm, the owner must notify the DNR.

If a hunter kills an escaped deer or the deer is killed after the 24-hour period of escaping, that deer must be tested for CWD.

The farmed deer must be identified with an ear tag visible to the naked eye during daylight. Those deer must be tagged within 14 days of birth. If not identified, the DNR can dispatch the animal.

“To me, it’s inhumane for the animal to put that big of a tag in that small of an animal,” Fier said. “It ruins their ears, they get infection, they get sick. It’s inhumane.”

The bill continues stating that a person can’t possess live deer in Minnesota unless they’re registered with the Board of Animal Health and meet the requirements to own a deer farm. The new language in this section also states that once this bill is approved, the board will not allow any new registrations for possessing white-tailed deer.

In another section of the bill, it goes through the steps an owner must take to prevent the spread of CWD. An inventory of each farmed deer must be verified by an accredited veterinarian and filed with the BAH every year. A farm can’t be moved to another location if any deer in the herd test positive for CWD.

Any deer over six months of age that’s slaughtered or dies must be tested for CWD. If a deer test positive for CWD, the owner must follow several steps including depopulating the premises, maintaining fencing around the area for 10 years after detection, and not raising farmed deer in that area for at least 10 years.

There are a couple sections based around importing deer in a safe manner as well as details on a federal fund account for CWD money. In those sections, it states that the BAH must notify affected local units of government and tribal governments if farmed deer herds test positive for CWD.

In a new section of the bill, there’s a focus on white-tailed deer CWD testing. It states that owners of white-tailed deer farms must have each of their deer tested for CWD by no later than Dec. 31, 2023. If a deer is tested positive for CWD, it’s tested a second time. If it’s positive a second time, it’s killed and the owner must depopulate the farm.

“First of all, one of the important things is the authority piece,” Becker-Finn said. “We really, I think, as a state made a mistake in giving the Board of Animal Health as much control over this issue as we have. … To me, the constitutional right to hunt, which we have in Minnesota, is not to just a constitutional right to kill an animal, but the constitutional right to hunt something and eat it.”