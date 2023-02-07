Wisconsin DNR offering 9 wildlife questions for April 10 spring hearings

Madison — The Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved nine DNR wildlife advisory questions that will go before the public Monday, April 10, during the annual spring fish and game hearings.

Scott Karel, DNR wildlife regulation policy specialist, told the board that four of the nine questions the DNR will be presenting for public feedback originated as resolutions from citizens at last year’s spring hearings.

“The quickest way for somebody who has an idea (for) a rule change is to submit a citizen resolution,” Karel said.

The questions include:

• Do you support allowing the use of F-shot while hunting waterfowl? Currently F-shot is not allowed for waterfowl hunting in Wisconsin, but it is allowed in at least three adjoining states. Karel said that the shot patterns well, is often used by shotgun shell reloaders, and allowing its use would help to simplify hunting regulations.

RELATED COMMENTARY: Wisconsin DNR turning spring hearings upside down

• Do you support expanding the youth deer season to four consecutive days? The youth deer season begins on the Saturday nearest Oct. 8 and runs two consecutive days. It is open for hunters under the age of 16, and during the season all hunters, except waterfowl hunters, must wear fluorescent orange or pink. This proposal would expand the season to four days beginning on Thursday, instead of Saturday, and allow more time to hunt.

• Do you support removing the requirement for hunters to divide a deer, bear and elk into no more than five parts before they are removed from the field? Currently, if hunters want to divide up their deer or bear for removal from the field, they must have no more than five parts. This proposal will remove that requirement and allow cutting up an animal to facilitate removal, and it doesn’t matter how many parts the animal is separated into, as long as all are removed from the field.

• Do you support an increase in the student registration fees for trapper education courses from $12 to $20 to cover costs of the program? Student fees are used to prepare and distribute materials used in classes. A general advisory question to raise fees was supported last year and this year a specific increase of $8 is specified.

• Do you favor allowing junior antlerless deer harvest authorizations to be valid on public and private lands? The tags are valid statewide, but the hunter must select whether they want tags valid for public or private land. This would eliminate the public/private land designation and make authorizations valid on all property types.

• Do you favor allowing anyone holding a valid trapping license to assist a trapper that holds a bobcat permit or harvest authorization for otter or fisher and also holds a class A, B, C or D disability permit? Currently, if a disabled trapper wants assistance the assistant must also hold a valid permit or harvest authorization for the same species. This would just require the assistant to hold a valid trapping license.

• Do you favor allowing individuals to shoot a bear on private land in the act of attacking a domestic animal on private lands? Currently, this authorization allows shooting a wolf (when not federally listed as an endangered species) or cougar attacking a domestic animal, and this just expands the authorization to bears.

• Do you favor allowing the DNR to issue an either-sex diseased deer replacement permit if a hunter harvests an antlerless deer that is diseased? Currently, if a person harvests a diseased deer, they get a replacement permit for the same sex deer as they harvested. This would allow the person to get an either-sex permit. If not able to use replacement permits the current year tags are valid for the following year.

• Do you favor adding Brown County to the list of counties covered by chapter NR 45.09(5) Wisconsin Administrative Code and restrict target shooting on DNR owned lands? This allows restricting target shooting on DNR properties in Brown County in order to address repeated safety and noise complaints. Similar restrictions have been made in Columbia and Rock counties.

The public may weigh in on these questions beginning at noon April 10, and voting will remain open for 72 hours.

Questions may also be raised at DNR public open houses planned for the week before.