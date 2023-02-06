Wisconsin raises bear quota, hunting licenses available for 2023 season

Madison — The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved a quota of 4,575 bears to be harvested in Wisconsin during the 2023 hunting season, a slight 1.7% increase of 75 bears over the 2022 quota.

The number of hunting licenses will be increased 5% to 12,760.

At the board’s Jan. 25 meeting, Randy Johnson, the DNR’s large carnivore specialist, said that while there is a decreasing interest in hunting generally across the nation, there is an increasing interest and demand for bear hunting in Wisconsin.

“One challenge is that hunters have to wait up to 12 years to acquire a license, depending on where they want to hunt, though in some areas (zones) it is only a year,” Johnson said.

About 130,000 hunters apply for bear licenses each year.

In 2022, the quota was 4,500 bears and 12,165 permits were issued. Hunters registered 4,110 bears, about 91% of the quota.

The top counties of harvest have shifted from Douglas and Bayfield in far northern Wisconsin, to Rusk, Sawyer, and Barron counties in northwestern Wisconsin.

“The goal is a balance between the biological carrying capacity and social carrying capacity,” Johnson said.

Rob Bohmann, chair of the Conservation Congress, spoke to the board via Zoom, saying that the Conservation Congress Bear Study Committee supported the DNR recommendations.

“The permit levels are appropriate given the goals, population estimates, and success rates using the best available science,” Bohmann said.

NRB concerns

NRB member Terry Hilgenberg asked about the DNR’s bear population goal. Johnson said there are about 26,000 bears, but there is no one specific population goal in the newest plan.

Hilgenberg suggested the DNR was not doing enough to harvest more bears in Zone D (where populations and damage complaints are highest) since they had the same target as last year. Johnson said it is just taking time for hunters to get used to the new boundaries and contacting landowners.

Producers who are getting help with bear damage must open land to public access, Johnson said. That list of landowners is on the DNR website.

Hilgenberg suggested the DNR should also have a list of landowners who have had bears trapped and moved.

Hilgenberg also is concerned about the lack of deer in the north, suggesting more deer hunters should serve on the bear management committee.

“We have to get serious about bears and wolves in northern Wisconsin. It is a huge issue,” Hilgenberg said.

NRB member Marcy West was concerned about potential conflict among hunters in Zone D. Johnson sends out a survey after bear season and listens to hunters.

NRB member Bill Smith talked to Zone D bear hunters. He heard good things about bear management and bear numbers, though hunters are seeing a change in the average weight of bears harvested.

Johnson said hunter surveys include satisfaction, conflict, and trends. He said they do not keep data on bear weights, but do record age and sex of bears, along with bear health.

NRB member Greg Kazmierski contended DNR “metrics are not rock solid.” He wants a population goal. He wants more hard metrics, saying the public wants hard data.

Johnson responded to a question from NRB member Sandra Naas confirming that once the landowner incurs $1,000 of crop damage on a specific site, then the DNR can set traps to move bears, or issue tags for hunting.

Johnson said Sawyer and Rusk counties continue to be hot spots for agricultural damage. The DNR tries to reduce damage by trapping and moving bears. Last year, half of all bears that were moved came from Sawyer and Rusk counties.

Hilgenberg asked about the DNR’s success in moving bears. Johnson said it is difficult to know without putting radio collars on each bear released.

Johnson said it appears marauding bears are being kept out of the original conflict site, but the DNR is studying to determine whether relocating bears is working. Bears are normally moved at least 30 miles away into areas with larger acreages of public forest, with the cost of moving bears paid from a surcharge on hunting licenses.

Bear season report

The 2022 season was the second year of using the six new zones, as compared to four zones previously. The new zones were adopted in the DNR’s updated bear plan of 2019. Of the 62 action items in the plan, the DNR has completed, or is working on, 44 of those items.

One change in the plan is moving away from a bear population goal, much like what DNR has done for deer and is proposing to do for wolves.

The DNR arrives at its quota numbers after convening the DNR Bear Advisory Committee, which includes stakeholder groups, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Wisconsin Farm Bureau, and DNR biologists.

Some of the information examined includes biological information, along with bear nuisance complaints, agriculture damage, hunter satisfaction, hunter crowding, hunter success, and bear health and disease issues.

“First we examine the biological side, then … the social side. Together we try to come to agreement on a bear population objective,” Johnson said.

The objective, similar to deer models, is whether the committee would like to see the bear population increase, stay maintained, or decrease. This is completed for each of the six zones, and then they look at the effect of proposed harvest levels on each zone’s population, and how many permits have to be issued based on previous harvest success levels.

The 2023 harvest proposals for each zone are:

• Zone A has a population that is leveling off. To keep it steady, the committee and DNR recommended a quota of 1,075 bears, the same as 2022. However, due to success rates, they are reducing the number of tags to 1,730. The bear population in the zone is believed to be around 8,320.

• Zone B population is stable at around 5,864 bears. The goal is to maintain populations while increasing the quota from 800 last year to 850 this year. The number of licenses will increase from 1,430 to 1,495 this year.

• Zone C contains a relatively stable population of about 3,609 bears. The goal is to maintain populations at the same quota of 600 and the same number of licenses, 3,000, as last year.

• Zone D has about 7,327 bears with the objective of decreasing the number. The concern is high bear densities and agricultural damage. The harvest goal remains at 1,800 bears. The number of licenses will be increased to 4,035.

• Zone E (Driftless Region) is a relatively new zone that has a growing number of bears, particularly in the northern end of the zone. The estimated population is about 795 bears. The goal is to slow growth while maintaining the population. The quota is 200 bears and issuing 2,000 licenses, the same as last year.

• Zone F (southeast counties) has a small population of about 149 bears. The objective is to minimize bear presence and allow hunting, so the quota will be doubled to 50 bears and licenses increased to 500.

The board unanimously approved the 2023 black bear season as recommended by the DNR.