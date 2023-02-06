Minnesota DNR seeks input on fisheries management plans in Grand Rapids, Duluth areas

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for public feedback on fisheries management plans for bodies of water around the Grand Rapids and Duluth areas.

Comments and suggestions from the public are important in identifying angler values and social considerations to include in plans.

In the Duluth area, anyone is invited to comment through Wednesday, March 15, on fisheries management plans for several waters in Carlton and St. Louis counties.

Fisheries management plans will be reviewed for the following waters in these counties:

Clearwater Lake – revised plan to increase trout stocking rate and split stocking between spring and fall seasons.

Little River – initial management plan including a proposal to introduce brook trout to the river.

South Branch Whiteface River (also known as Hornby Junction Creek) – initial management plan including a proposal to introduce brook trout to specific reaches of the river.

Talmadge River – initial management plan including a proposal to introduce brook trout to specific reaches of the river and extend trout designation to include headwater reaches of the stream.

The DNR will use comments and suggestions from the public as it finalizes fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these waters over the next five to 20 years.

The plans include a variety of fisheries information, including summaries and evaluation of past management activities and regulations and background information such as water chemistry and water temperature, species presence, stocking, and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.

The plans may also identify biological and social factors that may limit a fishery’s potential and seek to address limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally and socially appropriate.

Anyone can request information and share thoughts about fisheries management by contacting the Duluth area fisheries office by email at duluth.fisheries@state.mn.us, phone at 218-302-3264, or by U.S. mail at Duluth Area Fisheries, 5351 North Shore Drive, Duluth, MN 55804. Information about Duluth area lakes is also available on the DNR Lake Finder page.

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Duluth work area are welcome at any time and will be considered when those plans are due for review. More information about the Duluth area fisheries office is available on the DNR website.

Grand Rapids area

The DNR invites anglers and others to comment through Friday, March 17, on fisheries management plans for several lakes in the Grand Rapids area.

Fisheries management plans will be reviewed for the following lakes in Itasca and western St. Louis counties: Ball Club, Balsam, Bluewater, Caribou, Coon-Sandwick, Dixon, Hart, Jay Gould and Little Jay Gould, Lawrence, Longyear (near Chisholm), Nashwauk, Noma, North Star, Prairie, Pickerel (near Side Lake), Round (near Big Fork), Shallow, Stingy, Trout (near Wabana).

The DNR will use comments and suggestions from the public as it finalizes fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.

The plans include a variety of fisheries information including summaries and evaluation of past management activities and regulations; background information such as water chemistry and water temperature; species presence, stocking, and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.

The plans may also identify biological and social factors that may limit a fishery’s potential and seek to address limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally and socially appropriate.

Anyone can request information and share thoughts about fisheries management by contacting the Grand Rapids area fisheries office by email at grandrapids.fisheries@state.mn.us, phone at 218-328-8835, or by U.S. mail at Grand Rapids Area Fisheries, 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744.

Information about Grand Rapids area lakes is also available on the DNR Lake Finder page. Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Grand Rapids work area are welcome at any time and will be considered when those plans are due for review. More information about the Grand Rapids area fisheries office is available on the DNR website.