Old school techniques for Michigan’s winter walleyes

I’ve been fortunate enough for more than a decade to fish with some of the best ice anglers the sport has to offer, and it’s a joy to drop a line with them. I always learn a thing or two.

Last year on Saginaw Bay I fished with friend Gary Burch. We have fun

regardless if the fish cooperate or not. But I learned on that trip that

my way of catching walleyes might be outdated or

slightly archaic.

Burch was taken aback when he saw the swivel I was

using and how I tied on my lure. I told him that’s the way I’ve always

done it. He raised his eyebrows when he saw that I didn’t leave the bail

open on the reel on my deadstick.

Gary is a pro staffer with the Mark Martin Vacation Ice Fishing School. Pros

at the school share tricks and tips on the expertise they use to catch

fish, and students gain a wealth of information before they even hit the

ice. I hadn’t attended the actual in-house teaching portion of the

school for quite some time, but I figured maybe it was time I went back

to school to brush up.

One simple thing the pros teach is to leave a tag end on your knot. When

you tie on your lure, you need to cinch the knot down tightly. Even then

the knot is sometimes prone to slip. The telltale sign that your knot

slipped is you will have a pigtail on the end of your line. Let one of

the pros see a pigtail on your line and you’ll become a subject of

playful ridicule.

I admitted to Burch that I don’t tie my line on that way. I grew up

fly-fishing at a very young age. Fly-fishing is a little different than

other types of fishing. Fly-fishing employs minuscule imitations that

require the fly to be delicately balanced to be presented properly. If

you were to leave a long tag on your line when using a No. 14 Adams dry

fly, the fly is likely to tip on its side rather than ride the water the

way it should. Because flies are so light they can get off kilter by

leaving a tag end of leader.

I was taught to snug up the line as tight and close to the eye as you can

and then cut off the tag end as close as possible. I’ll admit I had the

occasional pigtail then, and though less frequently now, I’ve lost the

rare fish when my knot came untied because I didn’t leave a tag. Tying

your knot properly is a pretty simple tip that will eliminate some

heartbreak.

Any thought that the tag end will scare the fish is pretty ridiculous. The

tag is minuscule compared to the lure, which is where we want the fish

focusing. Besides, if it’s fluorocarbon it should be invisible, right?

Burch was aghast when he saw the snap swivel I was using. It wasn’t that my swivel was that big, but the fact that he was using tiny, tiny swivels made mine look huge. The theory is that fish can’t see a tiny swivel.

There are a couple reasons why I don’t use such a small swivel. Number one is

I can’t see it! The swivels Burch uses are so small I have a very hard time making sure they’re closed. In fact, so does Burch! I got him a pair of foldable bifocal just for such tasks.

I prefer a larger swivel because it lets the lure swing more freely. Be sure to use a swivel that has a round bend so the lure can flip and flutter. It helps if it has a ball bearing and interlock snap. I find a size 7 is about right. I prefer black if you can find them.

Back in the day there was no such thing as a dead stick. It was just an

extra rod you put in the water. Modern anglers have now coined the word

“deadstick” to describe an extra rod that you’re not jigging or working

on a regular basis. There are even rods now designed just for dead-sticking. Deadsticks typically are a little longer than your average jigging rod and have a beefy butt section with a more flexible tip. Ideally, the tip is sensitive enough that you can

see the minnow working the rod tip and even see it get more excited when

a walleye approaches.

Usually you just set a deadstick and pretty much leave it alone, lifting is

occasionally to check if the minnow is alive. You leave the bail open so

fish can take the bait and run. In contrast, my deadstick is anything but dead.

My deadstick rig consists of two tiny No. 10 trebles attached to connectors six

inches off bottom and another a foot or so above it. A ¾-ounce bell

sinker anchors the rig. A slender, foam bobber completes the rig. I

don’t leave the bail open.

My dead rig in never dead.

I’m constantly moving the rig. I pound the sinker in the bottom to stir up

sand and silt to simulate minnows feeding. By lifting the rig on

occasion, it causes the minnows to swim actively. I constantly change

minnows if they aren’t swimming madly. The minnow activity attracts fish

to my jig and vice versa.

I watch my float like a hawk.

The slender float telegraphs minnow activity and when the float starts to

really quiver, get ready. I pick up the dead stick, dip the tip towards

the ice and if the bobber is moving away under the ice I set the hook

firmly. Most times it’s met with solid resistance.

The pros advocate using light line and tiny hooks on tip-ups.

This trick has increased my tip-up catch tenfold. With a smooth-running

tip-up, clear 6- or 8-pound test line, and a tiny No. 12 or 14 treble,

the fish are more inclined to just suck in the minnow and start moving

off. The tiny treble is usually notched right into the corner of the

fish’s jaw when they do.