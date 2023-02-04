Get on the chase for big bluegills

Chasing big bluegills is a real challenge, because they can sometimes be temperamental. Other times, they’ll attack your baits with reckless abandon.

Here are some thoughts on how to go about targeting these wonderful panfish.

Choose a lake with bluegill potential

I often see anglers struggling to find quality bluegills when they’re fishing a mediocre lake with really no chance of connecting with big fish. I pretty much gave up on Twin Cities metro-area lakes, even though there are few good spots to find these fish. But, generally speaking, it’s a tough go.

Here in northwestern Minnesota, I have access to dozens of lakes with tremendous big-bluegill potential. These lakes get limited angling pressure, which allows bluegills to reach 9 to 11 inches.

If you’re not on a lake with a good bluegill reputation, you’re wasting your time.

Big baits versus small baits

When I’m fishing for bluegills, I always start with a large rattle-style spoon and begin with an aggressive lift and drop action. This will call in bluegills from a distance.

I then watch their reaction on my electronics to see how they approach my bait. If they come in like a cruise missile, I know I’m on the right track. If they come in and hover without striking, I know they want something smaller.

I don’t tip my baits with wax worms until I realize they won’t strike a bare bait.

Big baits keep smaller bluegills and pesky perch from pestering me.

Always keep at least three rods at the ready and make a switch immediately, if needed, when you mark fish. When working two different styles of baits, one or the other usually will work. If you’re angling with two holes, use both techniques in unison.

Suspended or on the bottom?

At this stage of the winter, bluegills seem to inhabit both deep and shallow water. I believe different pods of fish do different things and feed on a diversity of blood leeches, larvae, and insects.

Always make sure you investigate shallow, green weeds in depths of 8 to 11 feet, and then be sure to scan the deeper basins for suspended bluegills. The deeper fish seem to be much more active from 6 p.m. until almost midnight.

Most of the bug hatches occur after sunset. However, most anglers leave at dark and miss the bite window by an hour or so. I get excited when I see indications of a hatch on my electronics – a series of yellow and green lines that rise in unison to the surface.

Some hatches occur during the day, but the lion’s share occurs mostly after sunset. That’s why the bluegills are there!

The ‘blabber factor’

One thing that can hurt a big bluegill population is the “blabber factor.”

If the word gets out about a big-bluegill bite on a particular lake, the angling masses will appear, with some taking more than their share. It’s best to keep quiet about a hot bluegill bite and to release the breeders. Big bluegills are the toughest fish to find and catch in the Midwest, and anglers will go to great lengths to pursue them.

If you’ve found them, it’s OK to share, but be discreet about it.