Walz recommends $266 million for Minnesota DNR bonding projects

St. Paul — Gov. Tim Walz released his $3.3 billion capital budget recommendations Jan. 26 with $265.7 million for the DNR and about $36 million for the state Board of Water and Soil Resources.

“The capital budget (state bond sales) really complements the other elements of the budget, and for the DNR, it provides additional investment in our facilities and our infrastructure to meet critical needs,” said Shannon Lotthammer, DNR assistant commissioner.

The highest-ticket item is natural resources asset preservation with a proposed $133 million. Lotthammer said the allocation would be used for repairs and backlogged maintenance. The investment would be used to repair and renovate roads, trails, buildings, public water accesses, fish hatcheries, bridges and facilities. This includes $86.5 million for Walz’s Get Out Modernizing Outdoor Recreation Experiences (MORE) budget.

The governor’s capital budget recommendations list said the estimated total deferred maintenance for buildings alone is $155 million, while the built assets estimate is $778 million.

MN-FISH Executive Director Mark Holsten said, in a previous statement, that there will be $15 million from bonding going toward public water accesses. Fish hatcheries would receive $25 million from bonding as well.

There will also be an investment of $43.7 million going to natural resources betterment of buildings section. Lotthammer said this allocation would be used for wholesale replacement. This would modernize existing facilities such as the Waterville fish hatchery and seed extraction at the state forest nursery. Of that amount, about $20 million will be for the Get Out MORE budget.

“A lot of the infrastructure is aging and is in need of some significant maintenance because of backlog maintenance that’s built up,” Lotthammer said. “Or at this point, it’s reached the end of its useful life and so there’s the need for replacement.”

Also, $18 million would be used for acquiring and improving state lands as well as adding shore-fishing options and replanting trees after timber harvests. About $5.5 million of this $18 million will go to the Get Out MORE budget.

“That acquisition and betterment, it’s for acquiring new land or easements … and then also work on the lands that are already in state ownership,” Lotthammer said. “For example, some of the things that we typically use that funding for is reforestation of state lands after timber harvest or after a fire or a storm event.”

About $9.4 million will be directed to wildfire aviation infrastructure, specifically in Hibbing and Brainerd, to better respond to wildfires.

There would be a $6 million investment in accessibility projects on state parks and wildlife management areas as well as $9.6 million going to repair, reconstruct, and remove dams.

The Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park would see a $14.4 million investment to build a visitor center and add campgrounds and trails. About $24 million would help reduce the flood risk in the Red and Minnesota river valleys as well as other at-risk areas.

And $1.2 million would be used for providing grants to local governments for acquiring and/or developing local and regional parks and $5 million would be for community tree-planting grants.

For BWSR, the local government roads wetlands replacement program would receive $24 million to support replacing wetlands drained or filled by local government road construction projects with wetlands elsewhere in the state.

The other item is for the Minnesota Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program: an $11 million investment. This would help acquire easements and improve water quality and wildlife habitat. Additionally, the federal government would provide a 2:1 match to state dollars.

“The governor’s recommendations for $11.88 million for the Minnesota Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program to acquire permanent easements via the Re-Invest in Minnesota (RIM) program is an important investment to restore and permanently protect wetlands and grasslands to improve water quality and wildlife habitat and secure federal funding,” said John Jaschke, BWSR executive director.