Outdoor Observations: Michigan’s Best Buck Contest featured great photos

SOME OF THE TOP PHOTOS WE received for the 2022 Michigan Outdoor News Best Buck Photo Contest were the best we’ve seen, which made judging very difficult this year.

A big congratulations goes out to the successful deer hunters who entered the contest. For those hunters who didn’t win a prize, you still deserve a congratulations for the trophy and photo you hung on the wall and the cherished memories you made.

A special tip of the hunting hat goes out to Daniel McLaughlin Jr., of Carleton, our Grand Prize winner. Daniel shot a dandy 10-point buck on opening day of the firearms season while hunting in

Clare County and sent us a beautiful picture of him and his buck. The rack had a 19 1⁄4-inch inside spread and green scored 132 gross.

Daniel won a brand new Disrupter Pro 24 compound bow from Gearhead Archery.

I’d also like to send a big thank you to all of our sponsors including:

Gearhead Archery, Muddy, Hawk, Irish Setter boots, Wildgame Innovations,

Walker’s, Cold Steel, Hunters Specialties, and Wildlife Research

Center. Remember them when you’re out shopping for new hunting gear.

HUNTING AND FISHING IN MICHIGAN HAVE A DEEP and storied history and most outdoors folks enjoy seeing historical pictures from past adventures.

If you have a hunting or fishing photo from 1973 or before send us a copy

of the photograph and watch for it to appear in an upcoming edition of

Michigan Outdoor News.

Be sure to send us a copy, rather than the original. We will return the

photo if you send us a self-addressed stamped envelope, but it’s best to

send us a copy of the picture and keep the original, just in case. When

you get it back you can send the copy to a family member or friend that

has connections to the picture.

Please identify all of the individuals (or as many as possible) and the game

or fish featured in the photo. Also include the year the photo was taken

and the location, if at all possible.

Send photos to: Remembering, Michigan Outdoor News, PO Box 199, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48362-0199, or send a scanned version to bpoutdoors@aol.com

LAST CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2023 MICHI- GAN OUTDOOR NEWS PERSON OF THE YEAR.

Nine years ago, the staff at MON decided to recognize some of Michigan’s top volunteers. Not the folks who get paid for their efforts, or the people who volunteer a little time to a conservation project or two, although those efforts are greatly

appreciated. Our goal was to highlight those men and women who really go

above and beyond their normal tasks for the good of our vast natural resources.

We need your help to find a quality volunteer to recognize with the 2023 Person of the Year award.

Send nomination with a brief explanation (100 words or less) of why this person deserves to be recognized.

This year’s recipient will receive a beautiful plaque and a write-up about their contributions in an upcoming edition.

Send nomination to: Michigan Outdoor News Person of the Year, to the address or email listed above.

Include your phone number in case I need additional information.