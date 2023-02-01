Minnesota Mixed Bag: Apply for spring turkey permits in three Wildlife Management Areas by Feb. 17

APPLY FOR TURKEY PERMITS AT MILLE LACS, CARLOS AVERY, WHITEWATER WMAS BY FEB. 17

St. Paul — Turkey hunters have until Friday, Feb. 17, to apply for turkey-hunting permits for the A-C spring hunting seasons at Mille Lacs and Carlos Avery wildlife management areas and the A-B seasons at Whitewater Wildlife Management Area.

In addition to a turkey license, a permit is required for firearms hunters hoping to bag a tom at one of these WMAs during early seasons. Turkey firearms permits for these WMAs are distributed via a lottery system. In a change this year, there is no permit required to hunt Whitewater WMA during the C season.

Turkey licenses will go on sale March 1 for several hunting seasons from mid-April to the end of May. Turkey hunting season dates and details for 2023 are available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey)

WILDLIFE FOREVER LEADS THE ‘WAR ON CARP’ CAMPAIGN

White Bear Lake, Minn. — Wildlife Forever has announced new leadership of the “War on Carp” campaign, which raises awareness of invasive carp and the needs for enhanced management and control.

Through renewed conservation marketing and public outreach efforts, Wildlife Forever and the American Fishing Tackle Company plan to expand the War on Carp education campaign, providing new tools and resources to educate the public in support of increased state and federal management.

“We are thrilled to work with AFTCO as we advance this program and efforts to stop the spread of invasive carp,” said Pat Conzemius, president and CEO of Wildlife Forever.

For more information, visit www.wildlifeforever.org

CUMMINS BEGINS TERM AS B&C CLUB PRESIDENT



Missoula, Mont. — The Boone and Crockett Club announced Jan. 25 that James L. Cummins, executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, has been elected to serve as the club’s 36th president.

Cummins is a native of Mississippi, and as Boone and Crockett Club president he intends to focus efforts on promoting conservation policy and hunting ethics.

Cummins has public policy experience, serving as a staffer for the late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., and continuing policy actions in his current position with Wildlife Mississippi and through volunteer leadership positions with the Boone and Crockett Club and the Congressional Sportsman’s Foundation.

Cummins has already began his new role as president, working with members of Congress in the waning days of the 117th Congress to include the Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act in the omnibus appropriations bill. He is engaged on deliberations for the reauthorization of the Farm Bill and forest policy.