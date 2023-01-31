Beyond Ohio: Michigan DNR releases 2022 wolf survey results

Lansing, Mich. — Wildlife biologists from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently released their findings of the latest Michigan gray wolf survey.

The survey, conducted in early 2022, shows the wolf population in the Upper Peninsula remains stable, as it has for more than a decade.

“These results show a continued trend of statistical stability, indicating that gray wolves may have reached their biological carrying capacity within the Upper Peninsula,” said Cody Norton, the Michigan DNR’s wolf specialist. “Wolf presence has only been confirmed twice genetically in the Lower Peninsula in recent times, in 2004 and 2014.”

The survey, which is conducted every other winter, covers the U.P., with Isle Royale excluded. The wolves on Isle Royale are managed by the National Park Service.

Completing analysis of the field data collected during the DNR’s 2022 wolf survey was delayed during the past year as wildlife biologists focused on updating the state’s Wolf Management Plan.

The minimum wolf population estimate from the 2022 survey is 631 wolves, plus or minus 49 wolves. A total of 136 packs was estimated, with an average number of individuals per pack calculated at 4.5.

— Michigan DNR

France

Hunting Law to Tighten, But No Ban Planned

Paris (AP) — France’s government on Jan. 9 unveiled new plans to tighten hunting safety rules but stopped well short of the outright ban for which many activists had been hoping.

Ecology Minister Berangere Couillard announced proposed reforms that would outlaw hunting while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, enhance other safety rules, and provide extra protections for walkers and residents in areas used by hunters.

The minister did not elaborate on the drugs and alcohol ban, and anti-hunting activists voiced skepticism as to how it could be enforced.

Hunting safety became a hot topic in France after the 2020 death of Morgan Keane, a 25-year-old Franco-British man who was shot dead while cutting wood on his own land by hunters who had mistaken him for a wild boar.

The proposed reforms have been branded as lukewarm by anti-hunting activists, who had been pressing for hunting to be banned for at least one day a week during each season.

The government’s plan requires parliamentary approval before it can be fully implemented.

An outright ban is widely popular in many parts of France. But some observers have said that French President Emmanuel Macron is hoping not to alienate rural constituencies – where hunting remains popular – in a week in which he is scheduled to announce a controversial pension reform.

New Jersey

Groups Seek Probe of Whale Deaths Amid Wind Power Preparation

Atlantic City, N.J. (AP) — As the stench of a dead whale hung in the air, environmentalists and opponents of offshore wind stood on a beach where the marine mammal lay buried Jan. 9 and called for a federal probe into a spate of whale deaths in New Jersey and New York.

Groups from the two states wrote President Joe Biden, requesting a probe of the deaths of six whales that washed ashore over the past 33 days in areas being prepared for large-scale offshore wind farms. They also are asking for a halt to site work until the causes are determined.

Cindy Zipf, executive director of New Jersey-based Clean Ocean Action, called the rate of whale deaths in the two states unprecedented.

“Is it an omen?” she asked. “Is it an alarm? Never before have we had six whales wash up in 33 days.”

She said survey boats explore the ocean floor using focused pulses of low-frequency sound in the same frequency at which whales hear and communicate, which could potentially harm or disorient the animals.

The news conference was held on the beach in Atlantic City atop the buried carcass of a whale that washed ashore earlier this month in front of the Boardwalk arena that used to house the Miss America competition. The stench from the decaying animal remained powerful, even through a heavy layer of sand.

A prominent marine mammal stranding expert said that while the cause of the deaths is unknown, it could be a simple function of a larger-than-normal number of whales in the area this winter, with the number of deaths rising proportionately.

And a federal agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said that to date, no humpback whale – the species accounting for most of the recent whale deaths in New Jersey and New York – has been found to have been killed due to offshore wind activities.