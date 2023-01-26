DNR aims for higher bear harvest quota

Seeking more tags in zones B, D, and F

By Kevin Naze

Contributing Writer

Madison — The Natural Resources Board (NRB) is expected to approve a DNR request to increase the 2023 black bear harvest quota slightly from 2022 levels at its Wednesday, Jan. 25, meeting in Madison.

Recommendations from the DNR’s Bear Advisory Committee were endorsed without change by the Conservation Congress’ black bear study committee, and approved without change by the DNR’s Wildlife Leadership Team.

Randy Johnson, the DNR’s large carnivore specialist, said the plan is to issue 12,760 harvest licenses this year, an increase of 595 from 2022. The quota recommendation is 4,575, an increase from last year’s 4,500 and an ultimate harvest of 4,110 bears.

The biggest increase in quota (50 tags) is in Zone B. The other increase is in Zone F, at 25. Zone D, meanwhile, is expected to see 355 more licenses available, but with the same harvest quota as 2022. Zone A has the same harvest quota, but a recommendation for 75 fewer licenses.

Harvest quotas were determined using a bear population model and zone-specific objectives, while recent hunter success rates were factored into the final number of permits to be issued.

Wisconsin has a healthy black bear population estimated at more than 25,000 animals, and only about 15% to 20% of the population is harvested annually. It can take close to a decade or longer to draw a tag in some zones, and as little as a year or two in others. Last year, more than 136,000 hunters applied for either a harvest license or a preference point.



These two maps show a comparison of black bear harvest by county from the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Maps courtesy of the Wisconsin DNR

Johnson is hoping researchers will soon have a better estimate on the number of bears in each zone. Current population models produced a statewide estimate of 25,429 black bears last fall, with a range of 19,868 to 32,427. That’s a lot of elbow room.

A 2019 hair snare survey was to be combined with tooth samples from hunterkilled bears from that year to provide indirect estimates of the bear population in each of the zones. Johnson said that project has seen continued delays in receiving genetic results from the external lab, as well as challenges with fewer bear recaptured than desired.

“The DNR Office of Applied Science team is still working on this front,” he said.

Researchers are also entering the second field season of a bear reproduction and diet study.

“We had a good first year, and expect another good year this winter,” Johnson said. “Specifically, it should allow us to estimate reproductive parameters to calibrate the bear population model. Those results are probably several years out.”

The age-at-harvest model began in 2018.

Hunters are required to submit two upper-first premolar teeth to complete legal registration. A lab in Montana processes the teeth and ages the bears by counting annuli (growth ring) in the cementum (hard, calcified layer of tissue that covers the root of the tooth).

That model predicted that just prior to the 2022 hunting season, there were 6,724 (range of 5,433 to 8,362) bears in Zone A, 5,404 (range of 4,148 to 6,889) in Zone B, 3,230 (range of 2,578 to 4,082) in Zone C, 9,080 (range of 7,014 to 11,657) in Zone D, 842 (range of 611 to 1,152) in Zone E, and 149 (range of 84 to 285) in Zone F. Johnson said the intent of the proposal to double license numbers in Zone F is to ensure ample availability for those interested in trying a hunt there. Last fall, Zone F required a minimum of two preference points.



The DNR’s list of proposed black bear harvest quota and harvest tag numbers will go to the Natural Resources Board during the board’s Jan. 25 meeting. Table courtesy of the Wisconsin DNR

“This is not ideal given the objective of allowing local control via ready availability of licenses,” Johnson said. “With low success rates in that zone, we don’t expect a big increase in overall take. Similarly, I don’t expect hunter conflict to be an issue with 500 licenses available across that entire zone, despite most hunters being likely to target the northern stretches.”

Johnson said bears have been harvested from six counties in Zone F, so there’s still a fair amount of space for hunters to spread out.

“We also use the post-season bear hunter surveys to estimate and gauge things like hunter crowding and conflict, so we’ll be able to track and evaluate those measures in the future,” he said.

Bear dens wanted

Anyone knowing the location of a black bear den, can help researchers by completing a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7DSMFZS. For more on bears, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/bearmanagement.html.

DNR researchers are visiting bear dens this winter as part of an ongoing research project aimed at, among other things, gauging bear productivity.