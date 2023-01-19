A reel review: In-lines have their place in ice fishing

Becoming more popular in ice-fishing equipment are in-line reels. I have stuck with spinning reels, but recently gave in-line reels a thorough test.

I had the opportunity to field-test some inexpensive as well as some higher-cost reels, and I must say they take some time to get used to.

First off, you must “hand over hand” the line to the bottom, much like a fly-fishing reel which these reels mimic. Fishing in deep water with these reels is a real pain, and reeling takes too much time.

I have found these reels really work best in shallow water with tungsten baits. Anything deeper than 15 feet of water is too much for me when using these reels.

I will say this style of reel eliminates line twist, and line issues are nonexistent.

It also takes quite some time to get used to the balance of the reel when mounted on a 26-inch rod. The in-line reels tend to lean to one side because the handle weight is significant. They’re not nearly as balanced as spinning reels and rods.

After a number of weeks of using in-line reels, I am still not comfortable with the balance.

Inexpensive in-line reels have the same issues as inexpensive spinning reels regarding the drag system that often slips and never stays in place. You have to constantly re-adjust the drag to keep it at a medium setting.

The higher-quality in-line reels in the $60 to $90 range performed much better.

For this angler, I wouldn’t get too excited about the in-line reel system. If you are a shallow-water angler, I would recommend it, but if you like to switch between deep walleyes and deep crappies, you’re better off sticking with the standard spinning reels and rods.