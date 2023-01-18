Ohio Division of Wildlife reports a great final gun hunt

Athens, Ohio — This year’s four-day muzzleloader deer hunting season kind-of, sort-of, went against a general rule of thumb and one-upped the recently concluded two-day – so-called bonus – firearms deer hunting season.

During the Jan. 7 to Jan. 10 muzzleloader deer hunting season, hunters killed 13,617 animals. That’s up from the 11,429 deer shot during the 2022 muzzleloading deer hunting season. This year’s black-powder season also was 19% above the three-year average.

Ohio’s recent statewide two-day bonus firearms deer hunting season was held Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

“One other notable thing about this year’s harvest is that typically we will see a total harvest of approximately 25,000 animals between the bonus gun and the statewide muzzleloading seasons,” said Mike Tonkovich, the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s deer program administrator.

Over the years, though, the two seasons have been complementary in nature, Tonkovich says.

“For instance, an especially large harvest increase to one season, driven by good hunting conditions or a mast crop failure for instance, will oftentimes be offset by a corresponding decrease to the other season,” Tonkovich said.

Consequently, the combined total for the two seasons “falls near that 25,000 mark,” Tonkovich said.

“This year’s combined total harvest was 28,799 deer, which was up 18.1% over the combined three-year average,” Tonkovich said.

In other words, Tonkovich said that both seasons posted increases approaching 20% this year, “pointing to continued strong herd growth throughout much of the state.”

“Unfortunately, the harvest remains depressed in those counties likely hit the hardest last year by EHD (epizootic hemorrhagic disease), including Hamilton, Butler, and Vinton counties. However, other than Franklin and Mahoning counties, the balance of the state’s 88 counties were either unchanged or posted significant increases,” Tonkovich said.

Deer hunters found success in all 88 of Ohio’s counties during the muzzleloader season. The top 10 counties for harvest were Coshocton (518), Muskingum (468), Tuscarawas (452), Knox (397), Licking (390), Guernsey (375), Washington (345), Carroll (338), Meigs (335), and Ashtabula (288). Coshocton County was tops in the state during the 2022 season with 489 deer harvested.

During the 2023 muzzleloader season, hunters shot 3,154 bucks (23% of deer harvested), 8,421 does (62%), and 1,532 button bucks (11%). Bucks that shed their antlers and bucks with antlers less than 3 inches in length accounted for 510 deer, or 4% of the total harvest.

Gun hunters have checked 110,935 deer in the 2022-23 deer seasons, including 9,515 deer taken in the youth season, 71,932 deer taken in the seven-day gun season, and 15,163 deer taken in the two-day gun season. Ohio’s archery hunters have harvested 90,357 deer through Tuesday, Jan. 10, bringing the season total for all implements to 201,292. The 2022-23 season marks the first time since 2012 that the total deer harvest has gone above 200,000. Archery season is open until Sunday, Feb. 5.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 10, 406,919 permits have been issued for deer hunting in Ohio. Many nonresident hunters purchase deer permits and a hunting license and travel to Ohio for the opportunity to harvest a Buckeye State whitetail. Pennsylvania (7,401 licenses sold), Michigan (5,301), West Virginia (3,657), North Carolina (3,290), and New York (3,162) represent the most popular states that hunters traveled from. Sportsmen and women from 50 different states tried their hand at deer hunting in Ohio this year.

Deer were extirpated from Ohio by 1904 because of unregulated shooting and habitat loss. In the 1930s, deer from the Roosevelt Game Preserve in Scioto County joined others moving in naturally from Michigan and Pennsylvania to rebuild Ohio’s population. Three southern counties were open to hunting in 1943, Ohio’s first modern day season.

Hunting drives $866 million of spending in Ohio each year through the sale of food, equipment, fuel, lodging, and more, according to the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation’s Economic Impacts of Hunting and Target Shooting Technical Report. An estimated 479,000 hunters enjoy the state’s excellent outdoor recreation each year.