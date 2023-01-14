Ohio DNR grants $17 million to projects

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity.

Abandoned mine lands (AML) are sites that were mined for coal prior to 1977.

Projects include:

• Athens County; Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA); $3,000,000 for the Bailey’s Trail System Visitor Hub, a 5,000-square-foot multipurpose visitor facility and commercial building in the village of Chauncey.

• Belmont County; Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District; $2,200,000 for the Lynn Tipple Reclamation Project: a multi-phased project that will reclaim abandoned mine lands and create new recreation space with a new kayak launch on Captina Creek, primitive campground, and more.

• Columbiana County; Village of Leetonia; $3,500,000 for the Leetonia Community Learning and History Center, a 6,500-square-foot building for exhibits, events, education, research, and retail with additional access and trails connecting the new facility to the downtown business district and the historic Cherry Valley Beehive Coke Ovens.

• Lawrence County; Lawrence County Port Authority; $3,000,000 for the Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton to consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields in Ironton.