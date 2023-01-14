North Ridgeville shooting team honored in Ohio Senate

Columbus — Members of the North Ridgeville High School Trap Team were honored in the Ohio Senate in November for their outstanding performance during 2022.

The North Ridgeville High School shooting team has more than 70 members who compete in a variety of shotgun sports including trap, skeet, and sporting clays.

Sen. Nathan Manning (R-N. Ridgeville) honored the team members on the floor of the Ohio Senate in recognition of their outstanding performance at the 2022 Ohio State High School Clay Target Championships. At the State Championships, the team won first place in the skeet competition and came in second in the trap competition, losing by only one target.

“This is a remarkable achievement,” said Manning. “World class marksmanship requires tremendous mental focus and concentration, which will greatly help these students succeed no matter what career they choose to make their mark.”

In addition to the team winning top honors, several individual team members also excelled at the state championships, said Grant Comnick, one of the coaches and founder of the team. Junior Lillian West won the individual skeet championship and senior Vanessa Donato won the individual trap championship.

Comnick said that West and Donato repeated their excellent performances at the 2022 USA High School Clay Target Championships that were held in Michigan last July. West was the national ladies’ trap champion and Donato finished in sixth place. Another team member, Jesse Scott, tied for first place as Men’s National Trap Champion but finished as runner-up in the event.

The North Ridgeville High School team was founded in 2017 with 19 shooters. Most of the team members are from North Ridgeville High School but the team can have up to 25% of its members from neighboring school districts, Comnick said.

“To get more students involved, we are allowed to include students from neighboring school districts. If a student gets approval from their athletic director, then they can shoot for the North Ridgeville team,” he said.