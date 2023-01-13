Ohio anglers see some good bites before brief ice fishing window slams closed

Delaware, Ohio — Ohio anglers enjoyed a brief window of ice fishing during the last week and a half of December 2022.

A winter storm, which weather forecasters termed a “bomb cyclone,” hit the state just before Christmas, bringing sub-zero temperatures with it. That served to freeze up some Ohio lakes, albeit briefly. The more popular spots that supported at least a bit of ice fishing included Indian and Buckeye lakes in Central Ohio, and Lake Loramie in the western part of the state.

Anglers reported as much as seven inches of ice at Indian in late December. And, those fishermen were cashing in on a good bite for saugeyes, crappies, and yellow perch.

The same was true at Buckeye Lake in Central Ohio, where the reported thickness was a good five inches in places. Anglers at Buckeye reported catching saugeyes up to 18 inches through the ice, along with good numbers of 11+-inch crappies and hand-sized bluegills.

Even in northern Ohio where it typically gets much colder than the southern half of the state, there was just a brief window of ice fishing at just a handful of locations. Pymatuning and Mosquito offered a few days of ice fishing for crappies, bluegills, and yellow perch at the end of December and into early January.

As of this writing on Jan. 5, however, the ice was virtually gone from all of the aforementioned spots. Air temperatures in Central Ohio, for example, on Jan. 3 topped 60 degrees.

As for the future of inland ice fishing this year in the Buckeye State, a late January to early February time period is the best bet. Temperatures need to remain well below freezing for a number of days before any body of water locks up sufficiently enough to support an angler or group of anglers.

It almost goes without saying, but we’ll repeat it here in the name of safety. No ice is ever considered “safe” ice, but most conservation organizations recommend at least four inches of solid, clear ice to support a fisherman. In case we do indeed get an ice-fishing window in the near future, an ice spud is a must to test thickness as you make your way onto any water body. A pair of spikes hung around the angler’s neck is also a good bet in case one needs to pull themselves up onto the ice after a submersion.

Though there’s not much ice to report in any part of the state right now, water temperatures remain frigid. Always keep this in mind when fishing during the winter months in Ohio.