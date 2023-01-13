Giant Pennsylvania elk designated as state’s non-typical archery record

State College, Pa. — After 21 years of entering Pennsylvania’s elk lottery, Armstrong County hunter Dave Kammerdiener was selected for an archery bull tag. He began his hunt of a lifetime on Sept. 10, 2022.

After five days of hard hunting in the Pebble Run area of Elk Hunt Zone 10, Kammerdiener had his moment of truth, with a monster bull elk at 45 yards.

Kammerdiener made a perfect shot with his crossbow. His guide, Matt Lutz, made the decision not to push the elk, so they waited three hours before they began their after-dark tracking chore.

They located the elk about 200 yards from where it had been hit in the lungs.

“Dave was just an amazing hunter,” Lutz said. “Over the five days, we walked 46 miles back and forth into Pebble Run. And then when the time came, he made the perfect lung shot.”

Lutz, with the help of other Trophy Rack guides, unofficially green-scored the non-typical 11×7 bull at 467 4⁄8 inches, but they knew that the rack would shrink during the 60-day drying period.

On Dec. 12, Kammerdiener’s bull was measured by official Boone and Crockett scorer Dave Mitchell. The trophy scored 446 inches – over 45 inches more than the current Pennsylvania non-typical archery record, and it is the second largest non-typical bull ever killed in the state with any weapon.

The 40-pound antlers gross-scored 462 6⁄8, with 16 6⁄8 inches worth of deductions.

According to Trophy Rack Lodge owner Larry Guenot, this bull should also place seventh in the world.

Just by chance, Kammerdiener made his record kill on Sept. 15 – his 66th birthday – what a present.