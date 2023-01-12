Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Illinois calendar of events

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

JAN. 21: NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Cider Mill Banquet Center, 14180 1800 East Street, Princeton. Call 815-866-7470.

FEB 4: Whitetails Unlimited Heart of Illinois Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Embassy Suites, 100 Conference Center Drive, East Peoria. Call 309-573-6307.

FEB. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Shoal Creek Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Highland KC Hall, 12454 State Route 143, Highland. Call 618-339-8112.

FEB.18: Whitetails Unlimited Mid-Illini Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Farmington Moose Lodge, 1001 E. Fort Street, Farmington. Call 309-370-0453

FEB. 25: Whitetails Unlimited River Bottom Stump Sitters Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., St. Theresa of Avila Gym, 109 Ohio Street, Salem. Call 618-838-2253.

MARCH 4: Whitetails Unlimited Cold Water Creek Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 U.S. Hwy. 6, Colona. Call 309-373-1154.

MARCH 11: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois River Bottom Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., The Forman Center, 308 S. Harrison, Manito. Call 309-221-9935.

MARCH 17: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois Valley Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., The Cider Mill, 114180 1800 East Street, Princeton. Call 815-878-4905.

MARCH 18: Whitetails Unlimited Elkhorn Creek Rack-a-Holics Banquet, 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall/Diamond Jubilee Club, 130 S. 8th Street, DuBois. Call 618-329-5303.

MARCH 24: Whitetails Unlimited Sugar Hill Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m.,Marlene’s Event Barn, 1380 Hickory Point Road, Metamora. Call 309-303-9988.

APRIL 1: Whitetails Unlimited Union County Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Great Boars of fire Lodge, 920 Kratzinger Hollow Road, Cobden. Call 618-697-0168.

APRIL 22: Whitetails Unlimited Beacoup Bottoms Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., KC Hall Columbian Club, 312 N. Gordon Street, Pinckneyville. Call 618-521-5280.

MEETINGS

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. Call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Call Joe Waite, 847-867-6234.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. Call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. Call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. Call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. Call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. Call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. Call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. Call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. Call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday, 7 p.m., Metamora. For more information, call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

