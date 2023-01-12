Illinois bobcat harvest remains steady

Springfield — Roughly halfway through the current bobcat season, harvest figures appeared to mirror previous Illinois seasons.

“While numbers can change by the minute, as of January 3 the current harvest was right at 128,” Stan McTaggart, head furbearer biologist for DNR, reported.

Those numbers are slightly above last year and about level with 2019. The numbers are also slightly below the 2018 and 2020 numbers at the same point in the season.

“Weather plays a big role in harvest numbers,” McTaggart. said. “Things came to a standstill before Christmas when the sub-zero weather hit.”

Typically, about two thirds of the harvest comes in the last half of the season, which ends on Feb. 15. So this season is right on track to be an average harvest.

Archery and gun hunters usually harvest the most bobcats, with trappers following close behind. A smaller number of bobcats are salvaged, most often from roadways. A permit holder is allowed to use their tag on these bobcats.

For the 128 bobcats tagged as of Jan. 3, DNR records show that 75 were shot with bow or gun, 52 were trapped and one was salvaged.

Last season, the total number of bobcats tagged was 313 (compared to 361 in 2020-21). The number actually hunted or trapped was 290 (which compares to 339 in 2020-21, a drop of about 5%).

The rest of the bobcats were salvaged, typically killed by vehicles. In 2020-21, the number of salvaged bobcats was 22, compared to 2021-22, when a total of 23 were salvaged.

Ratios between archery, gun, and trapping in 2020-21 and 2021-22 were remarkably similar. Last season, 24 were taken by archery, 150 by gun and 116 by trapping.

The percentage of bobcats taken by hunters compared to trappers has been somewhat variable over the years, ranging from 35% to 46% per year for trappers and 44% to 57% for hunters. As noted by the DNR, bobcat harvest numbers are variable by season.

“Based on harvest data, many permit holders fill their tags after Christmas. Most of the deer and waterfowl seasons have passed, temperatures have dropped and pelts are prime,” McTaggart said following the 2021-22 season. “In 52 days of the season in November and December 2019, 36 percent of the bobcats were harvested for the season. In January and February (46 days), 64 percent of the bobcats were harvested. This suggests that either effort or the likelihood of success is greater in the second half of the season. A contributing factor could be increased daily movement of bobcats during the breeding season, especially among males.“

The top harvesting counties in the 2021-22 season were Jefferson (17), Macoupin (15), Morgan (15), Schuyler 11, Brown (10), Fayette (10), and Monroe (10).

Meanwhile, the state’s bobcat population continues to grow. According to Illinois Natural History Survey data, in 1992 deer hunters across the state recorded an average of 0.5 bobcats per 1,000 hours of observation. In 2018, hunters observed 6.5 bobcats per 1,000 hours.

DNR distributed 1,000 bobcat permits through a lottery in October and the season opened Nov. 10.