Top crappie time is nearly on tap for Minnesota’s Fish Trap Lake

Before you even consider fishing Morrison County’s Fish Trap Lake, it’s worth pointing out its unique topography. The 1,164-acre lake north of Cushing is anything but your basic bowl-shaped water.

Fish Trap is surrounded by mature forest, which offers plenty of seclusion, while its numerous bays and islands add even more scenic appeal. In short, it’s a beautiful setting that also provides some pretty solid year-round fishing opportunities.

Crappies, largemouth bass, and walleyes are primary attractants for anglers. Fish Trap also has a northern pike population that seems to be showing signs of an improved size structure, a few smallmouth bass, and some rogue muskies that likely filtered in by way of Lake Alexander to the east.

“It’s a good all-around lake that’s pretty popular in this area,” said Darren Nornberg, of Da Fishin’ Hole Bait Shop in Little Falls. “There’s a good variety of structure, too. Islands, reed beds, rocks, grass points – there are plenty of spots that hold fish.”

Fish Trap’s crappie numbers seem to remain consistently strong from year to year, and the lake does produce legitimate slabs. Catching them is often a timing issue, with the late-ice period and early open water providing the best opportunities.

The DNR conducted an ice-out survey in 2019 and sampled high numbers of impressive crappies: More than 150 of the fish in that survey were over 12 inches in length.

Fish Trap also supports a bluegill population, but fish over 8 inches long are the exception. You’ll find a few bigger ‘gills, although crappies are far superior in terms of quality.

“Crappies run a nice average size, and it can produce really big crappies at times,” Nornberg said. “Fish Trap is well known for that late-ice and shortly after ice-out bite. You’ll see some 14-inch-plus fish.”

Largemouth bass are abundant, and there’s plenty of good-sized fish in the mix. In recent years, a few smallmouth bass have been showing up as well. It’s not really a fishable population at this point, but with enough rock and other smallie-type habitat in the lake, they could be something to watch for in the future.

According to Eric Altena, DNR Fisheries supervisor in Little Falls, Fish Trap’s largemouth bass are somewhat of an underutilized resource. They simply aren’t fished that hard.

“I think people who’ve been in the area for a while know about the bass, but there isn’t a lot of outside pressure,” Altena said. “We see fish up to 20 inches, and there’s a good bunch of 15- to 19-inch largemouths in the lake right now.”

Historically, Fish Trap has been a good walleye fishery with a modest population of fish maintained via fry stocking and, on a lesser scale, natural reproduction.

During a 2021 standard DNR survey, gill nets averaged just shy of four walleyes per set, which meets the management goal for Fish Trap. Fish from 14 to 20 inches were well represented, and 70% of the walleyes sampled were over 15 inches long.

Altena said he’d like to see a better return on the state’s walleye-stocking efforts. Fry-stocking success has become marginal since zebra mussels were discovered in the lake seven years ago.

“It’s just a theory, and it’s likely a combination of things, but fry survival has declined since zebra mussels showed up,” he said. “Walleye numbers are still good, but I think we can do better.”

There’s been a special northern pike regulation in place since 2003 that protects fish from 24 to 36 inches in length. With 20 years of data to consider, pike over 30 inches are now more prevalent and fish over 35 inches have been sampled.

Fish Trap Lake

Nearest town……………..Cushing

Surface area……………1,164 acres

Maximum depth………….42 feet

Shore length……………….13 miles

Water clarity………………….12 feet

AIS present……….Zebra mussel

Fish species present:

Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass, walleye, northern pike, pumpkinseed, hybrid sunfish, green sunfish, muskie, smallmouth bass, bullhead, yellow perch, rock bass, white sucker, shorthead redhorse, bowfin (dogfish).

For information:

DNR area fisheries office (320) 232-1069, the DNR website, or Da Fishin’ Hole (320) 631-0056.