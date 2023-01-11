Mixed Bag: Outdoor news items from around New York

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the release of the new DEC Kiosk Survey seeking public input on informational kiosk signage on DEC properties. Feedback received will help inform DEC improvements to informational kiosk signage throughout the state.

Kiosks are small, open wooden structures that provide cover for educational and informational signs that feature trail maps, emergency phone numbers, and other important information. Kiosks are located at various State properties such as State forests, wilderness areas, conservation easements, wildlife management areas, boat launches, and more.

By taking the survey, participants will be entered into the survey sweepstakes. Each month from January 2023 through January 2024, one lucky winner’s name will be pulled randomly from survey responses received that month. The winner receives a free subscription to DEC’s Conservationist magazine and a $50 gift card to a sporting goods store. The grand prize winner receives a free subscription to the Conservationist and a $200 gift card. Individuals can submit multiple surveys per month but can submit only one survey response per kiosk location.

DEC’s Info Locator mapping tool (https://gisservices.dec.ny.gov/gis/dil/) offers a a complete list of State lands to visit. Once at a kiosk, visitors can simply use their smart phones to pull up the survey and fill out the questions, or review the kiosk signage and fill out the survey later.

Klipnocky State Forest, In Allegany County, Expands by 100 Acres

Almond, N.Y. — DEC is making habitat and hunting access plans after 100 has been added to Klipnocky State Forest, in Allegany County, Already a unique forest, this new property adds a new level of habitat diversity to the area. It is composed of 25 acres of hay fields and 55 acres of early successional habitat like blueberries, thornapple, and dogwoods.

The property will be managed for wildlife including small game such as cottontail rabbits, ruffed grouse, American woodcock, and ring-necked pheasants. Currently, the hay fields provide great cover for pheasants, which are stocked through a joint effort between DEC and the Allegany County Pheasant Program.

Future management includes rotational or intermittent mowing of the hay fields and successional habitat to provide year-round cover and food for upland birds, rabbits, and deer. Established foot trails will be maintained. Other projects include building an ADA compliant duck blind, creating food plots, establishing switchgrass for upland bird cover and planting seedlings to benefit wildlife.

More information on this parcel can be found at: www.dec.ny.gov/lands/53954.html.

$1.7 Million Marsh Restoration at Fireplace Neck Tidal Wetland Area Under Way

Brookhaven, N.Y. — DEC recently announced the start of construction on a marsh restoration project at Fireplace Neck Tidal Wetland Area in the town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County. In coordination with New York State Office of General Services (OGS), DEC will complete the nearly $1.7-million restoration project to help stabilize the marsh system, improve ecological functions, and create a more resilient marsh Fireplace Neck Tidal Wetland Area is a 108-acre salt marsh located on Long Island’s south shore, adjacent to Bellport Bay. Historical marsh development and vegetation degradation in the early 20th Century altered the natural flow of water and sediments in the wetland. Habitat loss and the conversion of dry high-marsh habitat into low-marsh mudflats has contributed to a less resilient coastline that faces growing threats from extreme weather events and sea level rise.

The wetland area is closed to public access for the duration of the restoration project. Construction is expected to be completed by April 2023. Waterfowl hunting opportunities along the Bellport Bay shoreline will still be allowed provided hunting activities are conducted over Bellport Bay only.

Public Asked To Report Cold-Stunned Coastal Sea Turtle Sightings

New York — DEC reminds residents and visitors on Long Island and all New York coastal waters to report any sea turtle sightings this winter. Encountering cold-stunned sea turtles is possible at this time of the year.

There are four species of sea turtles that can be found in New York’s coastal waters: green, Kemp’s ridley, leatherback, and loggerhead sea turtles. They remain local in our area during the warmer months from approximately May through November and will typically begin their migration south to warmer nesting waters by mid-November.

As a result of climate change impacts, warmer water temperatures cause sea turtles to remain in the area longer than usual.

When there is a sudden drop in water temperature before sea turtles migrate out of the area, they can fall victim to cold-stunning, a hypothermic condition that results in a lethargic state.

Sea turtles that are cold-stunned will wash ashore on New York beaches and require immediate professional care.

If you see a sea turtle wash ashore, do not touch the animal and please call the New York State Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline at 631-369-9829.