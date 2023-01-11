Cuffs & Collars: Field reports from New York DEC officers (Jan. 11, 2023)

• On Dec. 7, Greene County ECO Palmateer received information about a Facebook post showing a man with a deer taken illegally. A local source indicated the man moved from the Capital Region to the town of Hope in Hamilton County.

ECO Manns, working out of Fulton County, took the case and researched locations associated with the subject. Officer Manns then transferred information over to ECO Newell in Hamilton County, who, along with Lieutenant Higgins, spotted the deer hanging on a property. The Officers interviewed the subject and he admitted to shooting the deer on Dec. 6, after the season had closed. He did not have a hunting license. Officer Newell issued tickets for the illegal take of a deer out of season, a misdemeanor, as well as hunting without a license, a violation. The Officers confiscated the deer and donated it to the Venison Donation Coalition, a group helping feed families in need across New York State.

Ignorance Is No Defense (Oswego County)



• On Oct. 28, ECO Grogan received a call from a hunter in the Southern Zone who witnessed a six-point buck run across the road in the town of Richland and heard a gunshot ring out minutes later in an area where the regular firearms deer season had not yet opened. Officer Grogan began canvassing the area and observed several hunters standing around an ATV in an open garage. The ECO asked the men if they had heard any gunshots and one admitted to doing some target practice nearby.

However, as Officer Grogan walked by the ATV he saw fresh blood on the back of the vehicle and noticed it was still warm. He asked about the blood and the hunter who claimed to have been target shooting admitted to shooting the deer behind a house with a muzzleloader. Officer Grogan confiscated the deer meat and ticketed the man for the illegal take of deer, hunting without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. The hunter, who is from Staten Island, claimed he didn’t realize there were “rules up here.”

A Bit Too Early (Wayne County)

• On Nov. 18, one day before the regular firearms season in the Southern Zone, ECOs received a call from Wayne County 911 reporting an individual who may have shot a deer with a rifle. ECO McCabe and Lieutenant Thomas responded to the subject’s residence and found a sheriff’s deputy and Macedon Police Officer already on scene. The subject admitted that because he would not be able to partake in opening weekend of the season, he shot a deer with his rifle. Other hunters in the area heard the shot and saw the deer run and fall. Charges are pending for out-of-season hunting and the illegal take of whitetail deer. Officers donated the buck to a local church.

A “Friend’s” Deer (Oswego County)



• On Nov. 30, ECO Wozniak received a complaint about an untagged doe in the backyard of a residence in the town of Hannibal. Officer Wozniak responded and located the untagged deer, and determined it was a spike-horn buck. The ECO also noticed evidence indicating other deer were recently on the property. The Officer interviewed the homeowner, who claimed the deer belonged to his friend, prompting ECO Wozniak to track down the friend and interview both subjects. After a lengthy back-and-forth, Officer Wozniak determined the homeowner illegally took a buck and a doe with a crossbow and then improperly tagged one deer with the friend’s tag and another deer with another friend’s tag. The investigation is ongoing.

Mad for Shad (Nassau County)



• On Nov. 14, while on foot patrol at West End Beach at Jones Beach State Park, ECO Pabes noticed an angler packing up fishing gear to leave. The angler left his bucket on the beach and walked back to the parking lot, suspiciously checking his surroundings, including which cars were in the lot. When the fisherman failed to see an ECO vehicle, he returned to the bucket and carried it back to the parking lot. ECO Pabes intercepted the angler and inspected the bucket, which held 27 hickory shad, a saltwater fish with a limit of five per day. Officer Pabes ticketed the angler for possessing over the limit of fish and fishing without a Marine registry, returnable to Nassau County First District Court. The ECO also seized the fish and donated them to a wildlife rehabilitator.

Hawk Down (New York County)

• On Dec. 7, ECOs Milliron and Traynor received a call about a hawk trapped in the sub-basement of a building in lower Manhattan. The Officers navigated their way through dirt floor corridors of the historic New York underground and managed to trap the hawk in the rafters of a side corridor. After examining the Cooper’s hawk and finding no visible injuries, the ECOs released it and the bird took off through the concrete canyon of New York City skyscrapers.

K9 Benny Sniffs Out Evidence (St. Lawrence County)

• On Dec. 5 and 6, ECO Schneller and his K9 partner, Benny, assisted fellow Officers with the recovery of evidence in two investigations. The pair first responded to a deer jacking complaint in the town of Hammond to assist ECO Canary. K9 Benny tracked blood and animal fur to locate the area where the deer was shot. The evidence will be used to assist in an ongoing investigation into illegal hunting. The next day, ECO Schneller and K9 Benny assisted ECO Munn and New York State Troopers with a case involving a felon who shot and killed a deer with a rifle in the village of Gouverneur. Witnesses claimed the subject shot the deer from his front yard near other homes. K9 Benny located a spent shell casing in the yard matching the caliber of a rifle found at the residence.

Out-of-Season Turkey and Untagged Deer (Herkimer County)

• On Dec. 7, ECO Card received a complaint about an illegally taken turkey sitting in the trunk of vehicle in the town of Worcester. After tracking down the vehicle and interviewing the complainant, ECO Card and Lieutenant Terrell learned the turkey had been taken the day before in the town of Warren. ECO Jakaub and Lieutenant Markey interviewed three more subjects and pieced together what happened after all statements were taken. The Officers determined the group, while driving through a farm field, observed a flock of turkeys and accelerated toward the flock. Two of the individuals shot out of the vehicle, killing one of the turkeys. The Officers issued both shooters tickets for taking protected wildlife contrary to regulations, taking a turkey out of season, possessing a loaded gun in a motor vehicle, and taking wildlife with the aid of a motor vehicle. One shooter also received tickets for possessing an untagged deer, the carcass of which was also found in the trunk of the vehicle. The driver received a ticket for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

ATV Goes Through The Ice (Sullivan County)

• On Dec. 20, Retired Forest Ranger Lieutenant Morse reported an ATV broke through the ice on Waneta Lake in Willowemoc Wild Forest. Ranger Stratton responded and issued tickets to the two subjects from Pennsylvania for unauthorized motor vehicle use on state land. A tow company removed the ATV from the lake.

Big Game Road Checkpoint (Fulton County)

• On Dec. 9, ECOs Pasciak and Kelley conducted an evening road check focused on hunting violations in an area of Northampton where illegal hunting activity was previously reported. The Officers checked seven vehicles and located a loaded firearm in one. The ECOs ticketed the individual for possession of the loaded firearm in the vehicle, which is illegal and unsafe. He now faces a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to three months of incarceration if convicted of the misdemeanor charge.

Hunter Harassment and Illegal Doe (Schuyler/Steuben Counties)

• On Dec. 10, ECO Lifrieri and State Trooper Ciccotti continued a cooperative big game enforcement known as the Green-Gray tradition, patrolling State lands in Schuyler and Chemung counties. Following up on an earlier complaint, ECO Lifrieri ticketed a subject for hunter harassment. The alleged violator blew her horn continuously, blared her radio, screamed and cursed at a hunter, and fired off several rounds, admitting she wanted to “annoy” the hunter due to an earlier dispute. The next day, the Officers continued their joint detail, working a case in the town of Canisteo where a hunter illegally took a doe from the incorrect Wildlife Management Unit. The Officers charged the hunter with one count of illegally taking a deer, a misdemeanor, before donating the deer to a family in need.

Baited Waterfowl Field (Suffolk County)



• On Dec. 10, the reopening of waterfowl season on Long Island, ECOs Cacciola and Small observed hunting decoys and husked corn cobs spread across a field. The bright yellow bait stood out to the Officers — just as it would to ducks and geese overhead. The following morning, ECOs Cacciola and DeRose returned to the field and interviewed a few area hunters. The Officers explained that manipulating corn outside of normal agricultural practices for the purpose of attracting waterfowl constitutes baiting. The Officers issued tickets to the hunting group for hunting migratory waterfowl with the aid of bait and seized two mallards from the group and reminded the hunters that even though the bait was removed, the area would still be considered baited for 10 more days after the removal.

ECOs Bring Christmas Cheer (Niagara County)

• On Dec. 10, ECO Scheer and Lieutenant VerHague participated in the 11th annual Niagara County Sherriff’s Office “Shop with a Cop” event in Lockport. The event pairs under-served and at-risk children, ages 6-10, with a Law Enforcement Officer for a shopping spree leading up to Christmas. The event is designed to give children a positive and memorable experience with Law Enforcement. Additional police agencies participating included the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and New York State Park Police, as well as a special visit from Santa. A generous donation from the New York Conservation Officers Association made it possible for the ECOs to help make a young child’s Christmas a happy one.