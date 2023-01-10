Website provides great new option for Outdoor News readers

Outdoor News unveiled an updated website last week that will give the region’s hunters, anglers, and conservationists another way to access the publication’s content.

Readers who prefer print still will have their state-specific newspaper available to them on the same schedule they have enjoyed for decades.

But the new Outdoornews.com home page will contain breaking news, top stories from across our publications in the Great Lakes region, plus national news generated from areas outside our traditional footprint. Because we’re not reliant on U.S. Postal Service delivery schedules for this website, much of the content will appear earlier than in our print versions.

For the state-specific content that you’ve enjoyed for years – like tackle-and-technique features, local news, and Cuffs and Collars – click the Local tab above. All the news and information you’ve seen in the print versions of our newspapers will be available here. Subscribers to this website will have access to all of our content, including (scroll down this home page) fishing reports from multiple states.

With this new, flexible format, Outdoor News plans to expand our news gathering to other regions in 2023 and beyond. For starters, watch for an Iowa link via that Local tab later this winter.

As a 2023 news years gift to you, we are providing free web access for several weeks, so that potential new subscribers can sample our news and information. Later this month, we’ll be implementing a paywall so that only digital subscribers will be able to access this premium content.

As citizens consume information in different ways, traditional media sources have changed how they share their information. Outdoor News heavily has invested in its business the past year to provide a quality digital experience for younger readers or anyone who prefers their news via online media.

We’d ask for your patience as these new processes unfold with our staff, and we look forward to interacting with our audience via this new website. Reminder that you can also monitor us via our state-specific Facebook pages, and Outdoor News Instagram and Twitter feeds.

Happy New Year to all of you. We’re excited for a great 2023.