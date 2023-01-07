Ohio’s ice fishing forecast still rounding into shape

Port Clinton, Ohio — As the Miller Ferry made some of its last projected trips of the season in mid-December, one of the pieces of freight that was seen being sent over offered some promise of what may be coming – a winter cold enough for ice fishing.

Strapped to a flatbed freight truck on a trip from Catawba to Put-in-Bay/South Bass Island, was a renovated islander-style, Naugahyde-covered woodframed ice shanty.

Since ice formation is annually more reliable within the islands, there have been ice guides operating from Put-in-Bay on South Bass Island for over a hundred years.

Unfortunately, over the past 20 years, open winters have been more common than seasons with safe ice due to milder regional climate trends.

Last year, islanders had several weeks of usable ice in between South Bass, Green, Rattlesnake, and Middle Bass islands and off the north bay of Kelleys Island, but the mainland ice was much more fleeting.

There, several recreational vehicles were submerged when anglers who were unfamiliar with the open water present a couple of days earlier broke through thin ice off of Catawba and Crane Creek. At the time, according to those with boots on the ice, it ranged from 1 to 8 inches thick.

Accepted ice safety charts cite the need for at least six inches of clear, new ice to support a recreational vehicle and rider. Other benchmarks include three inches for a single angler on foot, four inches for groups fishing together and eight inches for small vehicles.

Cloudy ice made from frozen snow contains air and is weaker, as well as ice that has been compromised with direct sunshine, rain, or above-freezing conditions after it forms. Ideal conditions are the formation of ice during extreme cold conditions, followed by a thin layer of snow.

With respect to fishing, the walleye and yellow perch populations in the Western Basin of Lake Erie are in abundant supply, so ice anglers should be able to find action if they are able to get out.

According to Ohio Division of Wildlife estimates, the walleye population was pegged at an estimated 76 million catchable fish last spring. Winter is the time of year when some trophy females attain some of their heaviest weight of the year with egg-laden fish over 10 pounds commonly seen.

Yellow perch continue to have above average hatches in the Western Basin in most recent years and there was some very good perch fishing in October and November, with some nicer size fish present.

The beauty of ice fishing is that anglers do not need to own a boat to have as much success as those who do.

However, a fair amount of specialized equipment increases the odds of success and makes participation easier and more effective.

Although many ice fishermen walk to locations with plenty of fish present beneath, an ATV or snowmobile allows more range, speedier arrival, and easier towing of a shelter, if being used, minnow buckets, ice augers, spud bars, and other required gear.

An auger or spud bar are tools necessary to gain access to the water below the ice. Augers are now available that run on twocycle gasoline, propane, or with increasing popularity – using battery power.

A spud bar, also known as an ice chisel, is handy for not only chopping holes, but also for checking ice strength while venturing out.

A fish finder helps anglers find fish and when to concentrate on enticing them to bite the lures used during the hard water season. Many ice anglers feel naked when not using their electronic fish finder.

Varieties of spoons of various weights, depending upon the strength of the current, baited with whole emerald shiners are most commonly used, but horizontal swimming baits are good choices too for winter walleyes.

Yellow perch, white bass, white perch, steelhead trout, channel catfish, and other species that also bite these lures, simple crappie rigs, or perch spreaders keep ice fishing suspenseful.

A heat source is well worth having, and can be a propane stove, infrared “sunflower,” a white gas lantern, or other more primitive options.

Ice cleats keep the number of slip and falls down to a minimum and a float coat or a life jacket and self-rescue ice picks are smart investments too if venturing onto the ice.

If there is not enough ice to fish Ohio’s biggest pond, other options can provide some good back-up plans.

East Harbor continues to supply anglers with bluegills, largemouth bass, and other sunfish, yellow perch, bullheads, and an occasional northern pike. Same story with Sandusky Bay.

Many marinas lakewide host catchable numbers of similar species of fish and reservoirs across the state offer species from panfish to saugeyes for those familiar with the hot spots in each.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other private weather forecasters are citing the presence of a third La Nina in a row as a factor that normally leads to cooler, wetter winters. Direct Weather is calling for frequent clippers that will bring persistent “worst of winter” conditions in the Great Lakes.

Accuweather predicted less lake effect snow east of the Great Lakes, just before Buffalo received six feet of snow in a 24-hour period, but Accuweather is calling for a February polar vortex that will shape our winter.

Using other clues, The Farmer’s Almanac and the Old Farmer’s Almanac are in agreement that this year will feature an oldfashioned cold winter with more snow.

It will be know soon enough if their forecasts were correct.