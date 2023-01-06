New legislation to allow more Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg — In 2021, state Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, introduced a bill to remove the remaining prohibitions on Sunday hunting and give the Pennsylvania Game Commission the authority to implement the measure.

The bill never came up for a vote on the Senate floor, but Laughlin is ready to try again – and this time he’s more optimistic.

Laughlin said he’ll introduce another bill in the new legislative session that’s similar to his previous attempt, and he’s already circulating a co-sponsor memorandum.

The new bill, which would also remove Sunday hunting restrictions and give authority to the Game Commission for implementation, is the latest in a lengthy effort from Laughlin.

In addition to his attempt in 2021, Laughlin was successful with legislation in 2020 to open three Sundays for hunting – one each in the archery, rifle bear and rifle deer seasons.

The success of that endeavor makes Laughlin hopeful his latest attempt to expand Sunday hunting will come to fruition.

“Since the three Sundays were passed, I’ve talked with a lot of legislators who were hesitant about Sunday hunting in the past, but now it’s 99% positive,” he said.

“A lot of people who were cautious about this before could find it easier to vote for it now,” Laughlin said.

Still, the issue could face some opposition depending on the region of the state and, to some degree, political party.

Laughlin believes Democrats are more accepting of removing the restriction on Sunday hunting, while some conservative lawmakers could have some qualms.

“Everyone’s district is different, and I’m mindful of that,” he said. “In Lancaster County, for example, it’s very deep conservative and religious, and this could be a tougher vote for those legislators representing an area like that.”

Another aspect of the Sunday hunting legislation is Laughlin’s position in the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee. He was appointed as chairman of the committee in January 2019, and held the post through the end of 2022.

Laughlin was appointed as the new chairman of the Senate Majority Policy Committee, replacing Sen. Mario Scavello who is retiring.

As a result of the move to the leadership position, Laughlin said he doesn’t believe he’ll chair the Game and Fisheries Committee. However, he said he will remain a member of that panel and doesn’t foresee it being an issue with his attempt to pass the Sunday hunting bill.

Laughlin isn’t the only legislator who will attempt to expand Sunday hunting. In the state House, Rep. Brian Smith said he will introduce a bill to change the start of rifle deer season back to Monday, and add a second Sunday to the season.

Currently, the rifle deer season begins on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the following Sunday is the only one open for hunting.

If passed, Smith’s bill would allow for the season to begin on Monday and continue for 14 consecutive days, including two Sundays.

“If we’re going to have more Sundays in rifle season, hopefully it’s from my bill,” he said.