Outdoor observations: Send your nominations for Michigan’s Person of the Year in conservation

IT’S BEEN SAID THAT MONEY makes the world go around. While that may be true, I’m a firm believer that volunteers are the ones who really put things in motion and it’s volunteers who get the work done.

We’re very fortunate as a conservation community to have thousands of volunteers across the state who work tirelessly to ensure that Michigan sportsmen and sportswomen have the best possible opportunities to hunt, fish, trap, hike, camp, and otherwise recreate in the outdoors.

Most volunteers go about their work without much fanfare and with very little recognition from the community they serve.

That’s OK, because most volunteers don’t show up for accolades, they do it

because the efforts and programs they support are part of who they are

and what they believe in.

Nine years ago, the staff at Outdoor News decided

to do something about that slight and recognize some of these folks who

spend so much of their personal time and energy working for the good of

all of us who enjoy Michigan’s vast natural resources.

In 2014 we started the Michigan Outdoor News Person of the Year award.

Dan Potter, past president of the Michigan Chapter of the National Wild

Turkey Federation, was our inaugural recipient of the award. He was

followed by Bob Jacobson (2015 – Michigan Conservation Association),

Denny Grinold (2016 – Great Lakes), Rich DeLisle (2017 – SCI Camp

Liberty), Brenda Archambo (2018 – Sturgeon for Tomorrow), Frank Krist

(2019 – Great Lakes), Ken Dalton (2020 – Michigan Pheasant Hunting

Initiative), Jim Maturen (2021 – Michigan Wild Turkey Hunters

Association) and Neal Easterbrook (2022 – Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger.

The staff at MON needs your help to find a quality individual to recognize with the 2023 Person of the Year award.

We’re not looking for someone who gets paid to perform a job, rather a volunteer who goes above and beyond his or her designated tasks in support of our natural resources.

Send your nomination with a brief explanation (100 words or less) of why this person deserves to be recognized.

Our staff will look over the nominees and select this year’s recipient, who

will receive a beautiful plaque and a write-up about their

contributions to the conservation of our natural resources in an

upcoming edition of MON.

Send nomination to: Michigan Outdoor News Person of the Year, P.O. Box 199, Lake Orion, MI 48361-0199 or shoot me an email at bpoutdoors@aol.com.

Be sure to include your phone number in case I need to follow up for more information.

**** **** ****

NOW THAT WE HAVE TRANSITIONED INTO 2023 it’s time for the annual outdoors show season to begin.

MON will have a booth at four shows this year so stop by and renew your

subscription, or sign up a friend or family member. We have print and

digital versions available to help keep you updated on important news,

trends, and exciting features.

On Jan. 12-15 we will be at the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit at Suburban

Collection Showplace in Novi. Then, Jan. 27-29, we’ll be at the

Traditional Bowhunter Expo at the Kalamazoo Fairgrounds, followed by

Outdoorama, Feb. 23-26 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, and the

Ultimate Sport Show– Grand Rapids, March 9-12, at DeVos Place in Grand

Rapids. Hope to see you at the shows!