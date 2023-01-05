Mixed Bag: Outdoor news items from around Michigan (Jan. 5, 2023)

Bay City, Mich. — Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the possession season for walleyes will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river, upstream to West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge.

The same regulation is in effect on the Lake Huron waters of MH-4 (see Page 20 of the 2022 fishing guide) including Saginaw Bay.

The daily possession limit for walleye remains at eight walleye with a 13-inch minimum size limit on these same waters.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission approved this regulation, to increase fishing and harvest opportunities on the Saginaw Bay walleye population. Prior to this new regulation, the season used to close March 16 and reopen the last Saturday in April.

For current regulations, anglers are encouraged to view and refer to the digital version of the fishing guide at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests. The fishing guide and other helpful resources also are available by downloading the new Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.

Natural Resources Commission Meeting on Tap in Lansing

Lansing — The Natural Resources Commission is a seven-member public body whose members are appointed by the governor. The commission has exclusive authority to regulate the taking of game and sportfish, and is authorized to designate game species and authorize the establishment of the first open season for animals.

The NRC conducts monthly, public meetings in locations throughout Michigan. Citizens are encouraged to become actively involved in these public forums.

The next meeting begins at 9 a.m. January 12 at Lansing Community College, West Campus Rooms M119-121, 5708 Cornerstone Drive, Lansing, MI 48917

Contact Victoria Lischalk at NRC@michigan.gov or call (517) 599-1067 for more info or to arrange to provide public comments to the commission.

Deer Hunting Opportunity Remains in Southeast Lower Michigan

Lake Orion, Mich. — Bowhunters are reminded that archery season has been extended through January 31 in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties in southeast Lower Michigan.

The season was established several years ago to aid in management of the urban deer populations in these counties and to help manage human/deer conflicts.

A deer license, deer combo license, or antlerless deer license are all valid during the extended season. All rules and regulations for the archery season apply.

How to Keep Birds Safe: Top tips for Winter Bird Feeding

Lansing — Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders. Bird feeders can help attract birds during the winter, when natural food sources could be buried beneath snow or limited in supply. However, when birds congregate at feeders, it can sometimes make it easier for diseases to spread among them.

This fall, the DNR recommended that backyard bird feeders be removed due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak.

The more you can do to discourage the artificial gathering of birds during this outbreak, the better.

Cleaning bird feeders every two weeks with a 1-to-10 bleach to water solution (10% bleach) is always good practice. Cleaning bird feeders regularly will help prevent transmission of HPAI and other diseases. Scrub away any debris and dry the feeder before refilling. Clean bird baths with a scrub brush in a solution of nine parts water and one part vinegar.

For more information about HPAI in your county, and to stay up to date on the latest recommendations from the DNR, visit the avian influenza updates webpage at michigan.gov/dnr, explore the HPAI FAQ page, or contact Erin Ford at (313) 820-0809.

Natural Resources Board Recommends $23.3 Million to Boost Outdoor Rec

Lansing — The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board recommended to the Michigan Legislature that 45 recreation development projects and land acquisitions totaling $23,306,200 be funded in 2023. The board this year considered a total of 124 applications seeking over $53 million in funding. In a competitive process, all eligible applications were evaluated based on scoring criteria approved by the Trust Fund board.

“Since its establishment 46 years ago, the Trust Fund has contributed more than $1.3 billion in grants to local governments, greatly improving the quality of life of Michigan residents and visitors through diverse and accessible outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Whether you’re hiking a paved trail close to home, birdwatching in a community park or watching your grandkids enjoy an accessible playground, all of these Trust Fund-supported experiences greatly benefit our mental and physical health and significantly contribute to local economies.”

The Trust Fund board recommends funding to both state and local agencies for development projects and land acquisitions that will further access to public outdoor recreation.

A list of the final recommendations made by the Trust Fund board is available at Michigan.gov/MNRTF.