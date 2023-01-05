Michigan letters to the editor: Add road kills to the mandatory harvest reporting system data

Mr. Joe Grant wrote in the letters section of the Dec. 9 edition of Michigan Outdoor News that the DNR should include road kills in the mandatory harvest reporting system.

While I think Joe was making a funny he does in fact make a good point.

The DNR tells hunters the reasoning behind the mandatory reporting system is to gather data to help determine the actual deer population and the buck-to-doe ratio.

Well, we have a pretty good idea from the insurance companies how many car

deer collisions there are, but does that data go so far as to mention

what sex the deer were? How many deer survived or died?

Seems to me it would be good info to know especially if the mandatory

reporting system is really about data and not just about making hunters angry.

Carl Bidinger Clarkston

What really happened to our pheasant population?

From 1937 until about 1978 Michigan hunters harvested an average of 700,000 rooster pheasants every year over a 22-day season.

The harvest never dropped below 400,000 and sometimes topped 1 million birds.

After two bad winters in 1978 and 1979 pheasant numbers dropped dramatically

and never recovered, even though it is well documented that pheasant

numbers rebound quite quickly after a downturn.

The official reason given by the DNR was loss of habitat. This was never questioned and everyone bought into it.

My question is: How could habitat that produced 4 to 5 million birds for 40 years disappear in just two years?

There has to be another reason.

Coincidentally, large chemical companies in the early 1970s developed some new

herbicides that a farmer could spray on his grain fields that would

poison the weeds and their seeds.

These chemicals are very powerful and highly toxic. Even the label on the bag warns people that

getting it on your skin could cause serious health problems.

These chemicals are sprayed on grain fields every year in mid-May and are

absorbed by the weeds and seeds until they die. This is called “brown down.”

Unfortunately the main food for pheasants is weed seed. How can you expect to poison

an animal’s food source every spring and expect them to survive, then

blame it on habitat loss?

If you examine where Michigan pheasant numbers are the greatest you will

find that they survive best in areas with the least amount of row crops

and grain fields where “brown down” does not occur.

Dudley Garcia Niles

Switch the dates for deer seasons

We should switch around some dates for the deer seasons so that all can enjoy their hunt.

Let the youth hunt begin on Nov. 15 when it is colder so the youths can enjoy it like I did when I was 14.

It would set the mood of what real deer hunters of old had to deal with.

In September, let the seniors hunt with a firearm when it

is warmer. We seniors get cold easier and in September all would be

hunting, maybe even more than those who hunt in November.

This way no one loses. The younger generation gets to experience deer

hunting like we did. The seniors can still go to Florida if and when

they want.

As far as mandatory reporting of killing a deer, it should be voluntary only. Upon doing so you could receive your

successful hunter patch for doing your part. Many seniors don’t have the

technological capability to register their deer online.

Terry Cronk Coleman

