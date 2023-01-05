‘Beast’ buck illegally killed near Menasha, Wisconsin

Menasha, Wis. — One person is facing three citations in connection with the alleged illegal shooting of a well-known white-tailed buck near a popular Fox Valley nature center.

Chris Shea, a DNR law enforcement supervisor based in Oshkosh, said the buck was found in late November near the Heckrodt Wetland Preserve in Menasha.

“It was a buck that was harvested illegally in the greater Menasha area,” he told Wisconsin Outdoor News. “There’s no indication that it occurred in Heckrodt at all. The way the animal was harvested was in violation of state statutes and NR code.

“We investigated and three citations were issued in Calumet County and are pending for a mid-January court date,” he said. “Based on our investigation, it was enough to issue three civil citations for the violation. That’s about all I can honestly share at this point. It’s still a pending case.”

Heckrodt Wetland Reserve consists of more than 90 acres of woods and wetlands near the north shore of Lake Winnebago.

Andrea Bierbrauer, naturalist and early childhood program manager, said the buck had been a common sight the last three years.

“For me, the buck was a great experience,” she said. “When the kids got to see the buck, it was like, ‘Wow.’ We were able to teach about the buck and its habitat. Some people don’t have the opportunity to see an animal like this.”

Some called it “Bruno.” Others called it “The Beast” or “David Bowie,” a reference to the white marking on its neck resembling a bow tie.

“I liked to call it ‘The Beast,'” Bierbrauer said. “When it moved, all of the other bucks just kind of went away. It was the largest deer at the reserve. We had a deer here that lived for nine or 10 years and his name was Moses.”

Bierbrauer believes the buck is a descendant of Moses.

Heckrodt is accepting donations in the buck’s memory. Donation details can be found on the center’s website and Facebook page.

“We’re a nonprofit and rely on grants and donations to keep going,” Bierbrauer said. “People have been giving in his honor.”

The DNR has the buck’s carcass and Bierbrauer said the nature center is interested in displaying the mount.

“We definitely would like to,” she said. “I think that would bring some closure for people. I personally haven’t reached out to the DNR about that yet. We’re just letting them do their job and letting the case ride out.”

Several Heckrodt visitors commented about the buck on the nature center’s Facebook page.

“One thing about Heckrodt is we have a boardwalk over wetlands, so the animals can walk right up to the boardwalk,” Bierbrauer said. “They’re used to humans and they’ll lay down right next to the trail. Experiencing these animals first-hand is what caused all of the emotions.”

“My 2-year-old son and I were walking the trail one day,” Kristen Uribe wrote. “This beautiful guy came right in front of us and leapt over the path only a couple feet away. My son was in such awe that every time we visited Heckrodt, we had to find his big buck.”

Angie Kriescher last saw the buck on Nov. 4.

“He had been hanging out behind some brush and trees, keeping a close eye on a doe,” she wrote. “He followed her when she got up and chased off a smaller buck. He then moved out into the open and stood there for a while. He was absolutely majestic and regal and I treasured every moment. He brought lots of smiles to everyone who saw him.”

“Hunting, when done ethically, is not a bad thing,” Angie Furger wrote. “Hunters do care about the animal and will only take a shot if they know it will be quickly fatal. The issue with this one is he was shot illegally. Guys like this give good hunters a bad name.”