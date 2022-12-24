Prehn announces Dec. 30 departure from Natural Resources Board

Wausau, Wis. — Wisconsin Outdoor News received word the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, that Dr. Frederick Prehn will resign from the Natural Resources Board, effective Friday, Dec. 30.

Prehn issued a press release on his decision.

“It has been my honor to serve as a member of the board since 2015. I would like to thank Gov. Scott Walker for appointing me and the Wisconsin State Senate for confirming my nomination years ago,” Prehn wrote. “They put their trust in me and gave me the ability to contribute to the process, ask questions, and vote on many areas that affect our citizens, state wildlife, and resources.

“I have always said I will vacate my seat when the Senate confirms my replacement or when I choose to do so. Unfortunately, it took the Wisconsin Supreme Court to confirm my decision to stay on at great expense for the taxpayer and an immense personal price. The current administration ignored and continues to ignore this process in many actions they have done over the last two years.

“Statues, which are laws developed by our elected officials, are the way our government should operate. This administration has gone rogue on many decisions and that do no one any good. The NRB is an important statutory step in the process and should be respected and followed.

“It is time for the state legislators to act on Gov. Tony Evers’ nomination as soon as practical. It is now time for me to move on.

“I would like to thank the hard-working professional staff of the DNR who worked with me to accomplish the work of the people . They are an amazing bunch who live their lives for the state of Wisconsin,” wrote Prehn.

Prehn’s NRB term ended May 1, 2021, but Prehn continued serving when the Wisconsin State Senate did not act on Gov. Tony Evers’ nomination of Sandra Dee Naas, of Ashland.

Naas could begin serving Jan. 1, but would still need senate confirmation. If she were to not receive that endorsement, Naas would have to step down.

Three other Walker NRB appointees will see their terms end May 1, 2023 – Greg Kazmierski, Terry Hilgenberg, and Bill Bruins.

Prehn did not identify any particular reason for choosing Dec. 30 as his departure date from the NRB.