Flintlock season in Pennsylvania is a treasured time of year

Pennsylvania's flintlock season typically offers hunters an opportunity to read deer sign in fresh snow and try to fill a tag with with a one-shot reproduction of a "long-ago” rifle. Stock Photo

When the first season arrived for the flintlock rifle as a new means to hunt deer in Pennsylvania, I found myself holding a new gun with which I had no experience.

I didn’t understand its abilities and the nuances needed to have even a remote chance of success. Having absolutely no experience chasing whitetails with this new style of hunting tool, I was a bumbling nimrod trekking through winter woods with little chance of a harvest.

Many years ago when the short initial season opened on just a handful of state game lands across the state, I was hunting on a public tract about an hour’s drive from my home. I remember the ground being snow covered with plenty of deer sign. I also have memories of seeing deer, but I recall never firing a shot except to empty the gun at day’s end. I realized at that time this new style of hunting was a huge challenge.

I also knew I was hooked by this style of deer hunting, which was taking place in the heart of winter, with a one-shot reproduction of a “long-ago” rifle. The primitive firearm did not provide promise of firing with the dropping of a flint-headed hammer against a metal frizzen. I was never sure that the black gun powder in the flash pan would ignite when I squeezed the trigger.

As the years went by and the flintlock season became more popular, friends also started to take up this new style of deer hunting, and sharing hunting episodes. Eventually, hunting with a flintlock after Christmas saw an increase in season length and the allowance to hunt anywhere across Pennsylvania where this type of gun usage was legal. It remains that way today.

In time, most of my flintlock hunting was done with three other friends on a regular basis, beyond those moments of my hunting alone. We often spent the week between Christmas and New Year’s hunting every day together, making deer drives over many private properties we were allowed to hunt, plus public lands near and far.

Both the small group and I had many successes, and one year I even bagged a buck. It was truly enjoyable hunting — and still is when undertaken — with accumulating stories of misfires and missed “easy” shots.

We seldom encountered other hunters, and usually with fresh snow, we knew the true deer numbers in areas we hunted. Often, we were surprised by the number of whitetails that had survived all the other hunting seasons.

Add the enjoyment of spotting the sign of various other animals in the snow that also called the woods we walked home — there was nothing to dislike about hunting in often-difficult conditions.

And so, Christmas is almost here, and I’m looking forward to dumping a measured amount of black powder into my flintlock’s barrel, shoving a round ball down its length, and when hunting, adding a little powder in the flash pan — hoping the gun will fire if a chance for a deer arises.

I’m glad I’ve stayed with the “winter flintlock season” through all these years, accumulating memories that have added to my lifetime as a hunter. I’m glad also, that come the Monday after Christmas, I’ll once again be deer hunting, enjoying my days afield as I always do.